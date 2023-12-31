First Minister calls for peace in Ukraine and Palestine in his final New Year Message

Mark Drakeford has repeated calls for an end to violence in Ukraine and the Middle East in his final message as First Minister.

Mr Drakeford, who recently announced his intention to step down as the leader of Welsh Labour and First minister next spring, said: “Blwyddyn Newydd Dda. Happy new year to you all. I hope you had a merry and peaceful Christmas.

“As another year draws to a close and we get ready to welcome 2024, our thoughts naturally turn to the future.

“It is a time for making plans for the year ahead. For making new resolutions. And for thinking about changes to come.”

Remaining focused

He added: “This will be the last new year’s message I make as your First Minister, as this year will signal a change for me personally.

“But until that time comes, I will be focused on this job – delivering on the promises I made to you.

“As the new year dawns, we hope for an end to the terrible conflicts and violence which have dominated this year and last, especially in Ukraine.”

Lasting peace

“The fighting must stop in the Middle East. We have to redouble our efforts to find a pathway to a lasting peace, which is fair to both Palestinians and Israelis.

“The new year is a new start and I’m sure we all have ambitions and hopes for the year ahead.

“Let’s hope for a peaceful 2024 and brighter and happier times ahead.”

