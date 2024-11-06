First Minister challenged on how coal tip money will be spent

Emily Price

The First Minister has been challenged to provide details on how the money allocated in the UK Budget to make coal tips safe will be used in Wales.

The Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced last week that £25m would be earmarked for the Welsh Government to carry out work to maintain unsafe coal tips during 2025-26.

Opposition politicians says the cost of making all coal tips safe could reach £600m over a 10 to 15 year period.

Fears were raised over the safety of Wales’ tips during Storm Dennis in 2020 when heavy rainfall caused a major landslide above Tylorstown in Rhondda Fach.

Recent data revealed there are 350 unsafe coal tips across 14 Welsh local authorities areas, an increase of over 50 since 2021 due to the rapidly changing climate.

History

The management of Wales’ coal tips is one of the Welsh Government’s devolved responsibilities.

But Plaid Cymru says the tips are the legacy of the country’s industrial history which predates devolution, and that the UK Government should foot the bill.

During First Minister’s Questions on Tuesday (November 5), Plaid Cymru’s Deputy Senedd Leader Delyth Jewell called on Eluned Morgan to spell out how the

£25 million from Westminster will be used.

Cost

She said: “Last week’s Budget did at last concede money for coal tip safety. But the £25 million set aside is nowhere near what’s needed.

“We know the Finance Minister has requested £91m over three years, but estimates tell us that it could cost up to £600m over 10 to 15 years to address issues all over Wales.

“The coal tips stand as reminders of how Wales was exploited. How we were left with the rubbish after our wealth was taken from us.

“For as long as those tips exist, the shadow of that betrayal will hang over our valleys. We can afford no delays or half measures – because the risk of history repeating itself is just too awful to contemplate.

“I am calling on the Welsh Government to set out their plans on how this £25 million will be put to use and what guarantees has she had from the Chancellor that Wales will be compensated in full for the neglect our communities have suffered. These tips must be cleared at Westminster’s expense.”

Baroness Eluned Morgan said that the new funding was only the beginning.

She said: “We are hoping that more will come in the future, and obviously we’ll continue those negotiations with the UK Government.”

