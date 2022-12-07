First Minister: Compulsory Welsh medium education ‘will alienate people’
One year into the cooperation agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru both party leaders clashed when discussing the nationwide fall in the number of Welsh speakers.
Questions to the First Minister yesterday, (6 December) came on the same day as the 2021 Welsh language census data results.
In the Senedd, Adam Price asked Mark Drakeford about the “further decline” in the number of Welsh language speakers.
The leader of Plaid Cymru pointed out that, 10 years ago the ambition of a million Welsh speakers was put in place, in a response in the decline in census figures at that point.
Mr Price asked: “This demonstrates, doesn’t it, that a central element of the Welsh Government policy is failing … so wouldn’t the most positive response to today’s news be to ensure that the Welsh Education Bill that is proposed would provide Welsh medium education to all children in Wales …?”
Mark Drakeford’s response was that he didn’t agree with the final point made: “There are a number of things underpinning these figures, and it’s worth taking the time to consider what lies behind them … things are more complex I think than the leader of Plaid Cymru suggested this afternoon …”
Disappointed
Back on his feet, Mr Price said: “I am disappointed with your initial response First Minister, because there was recognition as the figures were published 10 years that we were in a critical situation …”
Mark Drakeford’s reply was that he was always more of an optimist than Plaid Cymru: “They hate it when you point out to them that always on every point when they get up on their feet is always to give the most pessimistic view possible of what Wales can achieve.”
By this point in time, Adam Price and a few other Plaid Cymru Senedd members were shaking their heads more in sorrow than in anger mode.
After informing the Llywydd that he “was well aware of the difference between a number and a percentage” in a reference to an earlier point made by Adam Price, and indeed thanking him for that, the First Minister continued.
Alienate people
“He has offered one solution this afternoon, a solution that my party will not adopt. I’ve been as clear as I can with him about that – compulsory education for everybody through the medium of Welsh is not the answer to the Welsh language in Wales. It will alienate people who are sympathetic to the Welsh language. It will set the language backwards, not forwards.”
There was some light relief later on – thanks to a question from Hefin David MS for Caerphilly. He asked the First Minister for his assessment of the first-year cooperation agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru. This resulted in laughter and smiles from both sides, including both Mark Drakeford and Adam Price.
The First Minister said: “By working together we have made real progress on a range of joint commitments that have had a direct impact on people’s ability to manage during this cost-of-living crisis. These include free school meals, the expansion of free child care and measures that help people to live in their local communities.
In a roundabout way Drakeford is acknowledging that Labour still harbour a thick slice of Welsh haters among its supporter base, and he won’t do anything to alienate them. Add that segment of Labour to the elements within the other Unionist parties that also despise or view Welsh with down their nose contempt and it becomes obvious why Drakeford dare not take risks. After all it could reduce his chances of delivering “Continuity Labour” for another term.
hd I cannot help but worry about the educational outcome for all children here in Wales, a point that is rarely mentioned in this discourse…
No doubt that the wider issues of “quality” of education are also at risk. Despite all the claims about spending, investing, innovating and sundry other buzz words I’m left with a sense of dumbing down because the basic platforms of literacy, numeracy and reasoning seem to be getting skipped over. And that’s not even thinking about the shortage of teachers to deliver subjects through the medium of Welsh. Then you have the Bay regime using “experts” to carry on extolling the virtues of going off to Oxbridge or other centres of excellence. Why not develop similar centres at Aber, Bangor,… Read more »
Could not agree more…probably damages their moral compass for the rest of their lives as far as I can see…
Channelling my other half here hd
Nadhim Zahawi, Tory Party Chairman, set up a ‘charity’ called Uprising Leadership, just as you say, mentoring 18-25s to greater things. Now chaired by Rushanara Ali MP and with Richard Sharp, BBC top brass, as a trustee. They have teamed up with WelshGov Future Generations Leadership Academy amongst others to swill the public money around including Children in Need. Will be interesting to see the outcome data on this.
Outcomes? When posturing and flinging new gestures about the place the outcomes hardly come into it. Sure thing there will be loads of hot air but when people reflect on such programmes the outcomes are ill defined at best.
So they finally show their true colours! What alienates people is how everything they consume is in a language not native to the Country, what alienates people is how little children are made to feel ashamed for speaking it! Why are the Welsh so unique, in the fact they are so willing to destroy their own culture in order to come across as modernly Progressive to one Group of People? Just one!!! Those from across the Bridge!
MD is of course right re compulsion and of course their are not the right mix of teachers – but of course the later is perhaps in his power to fix ?