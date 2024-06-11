First Minister hits out at Welsh media over reporting of scandals

Emily Price

The First Minister has appeared to blame journalists for coverage of his scandal ridden tenure saying he regretted “how the whole thing was reported”.

His comments came during First Minister’s Questions on Tuesday (June 11) less than a week after he lost a vote of no confidence in the Senedd.

Tory MS Darren Millar opened the session by asking the embattled First Minister, “why are you here?”

Mr Gething has chosen to stay in post despite two of his own Labour back benchers failing to vote in his favour in a confidence motion because they were off with sickness.

The Tories have argued both Lee Waters and recently sacked junior minister Hannah Blythan had the option for remote or proxy voting.

Ms Blythyn was removed from the First Minister’s Cabinet after being accused of leaking information to the Welsh media.

It subsequently emerged that no official leak inquiry was conducted before the junior minister was sacked.

FOI

Her dismissal came after a series of text messages were leaked to Nation.Cymru from a 2020 ministerial group chat, in which Mr Gething said he was “deleting the messages in this group” because they could be caught by the Freedom of Information Act.

Mr Gething previously told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry that separate lost WhatsApp messages were not deleted by him, but by the Welsh Parliament’s IT team during a security rebuild.

The First Minister has always denied the leak contradicted evidence he gave to the inquiry, insisting it was not related to pandemic decision-making.

Nation.Cymru has never revealed who it was that provided screen grabs.

Mr Gething has also been embroiled in a row over a huge donation to his leadership campaign from a man twice convicted for environmental offences.

The First Minister maintains the donation was “within the rules” but appointed former First Minister Carwyn Jones to lead an interval review of Welsh Labour processes.

Rigorous

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth led a rigorous line of questioning in the Chamber this afternoon challenging the FM on the donation scandal and the Blythyn sacking.

He said: “What we have here is a First Minister’s judgment repeatedly being called into question. We’ve got the donation from a convicted polluter, but then there was the issue of how a Minister was recently sacked too, one of those not here last week.

“Sacking a minister is a serious matter, but it seems that the normal safeguards of natural justice weren’t afforded to the former deputy minister in this instance.”

‘Regret’

Mr Gething replied: “I regret the way that the last three months have been covered and reported, and I regret the impact of the choice I made within all of the rules at the time.”

“I would not want either myself or any of my colleagues to have had to go through that again. I recognise that there has been real damage caused to a range of people in this place.”

Mr Iorwerth, a former journalist himself, hit back at the First Minister asking: “So, it’s the way this has been covered, it’s the way it’s been reported?

“I’m a former journalist, I’m a member of the National Union of Journalists, are you blaming journalists for this? Are you blaming opposition Members for the way that we voted in that vote last week?”

Mr Gething responded saying: “One of the challenges in making choices as a leader is you have to not just think about what the right choice is, but you also have to consider that it’s only you that can make the decision, and you have to consider and balance a range of different consequences.”

He added that when taking the decision to sack Ms Blythyn he took advice from the Permanent Secretary to make sure he was acting within the ministerial code.

The screen grab in question first published by Nation.Cymru has been redacted to cover the names in chat.

Mr Gething says he wishes to “protect” the other people in the chat from “consequences”.

Later on X, formerly Twitter, Plaid Cymru MS Mabon ap Gwynfor accused the FM of “blaming journalists” for the series of scandals.

Amazing response from the FM in the Senedd just now. Asked by @RhunapIorwerth if he would apologise for the series of scandals surrounding him the FM said that he regretted how the whole thing was reported. Taking no responsibility, no apology, but instead blaming journalists /1 — Mabon ap Gwynfor AS 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@mabonapgwynfor) June 11, 2024

Mr ap Gwynfor posted: “First he ignores the Senedd’s democratic voice, and now he continues his crusade against journalists, another foundation of a functioning democracy.

“I don’t think the FM is aware that he is actually attacking democracy here. It’s a dangerous path he’s treading.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

