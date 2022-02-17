First Minister issues stark warning of ‘danger to life’ as Wales prepares for Storm Eunice

The First Minister has issued a stark warning of a “danger to life” as Wales prepares to be hit by Storm Eunice.

Mark Drakeford put out a statement following the news that the Met Office has raised to the weather warning level to red.

The weather service is expecting Storm Eunice cause significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds, of up to 90mph expected on Friday.

The First Minister said he expects “significant disruption to travel” and confirmed that “all trains in Wales will be cancelled on Friday”.

He also urged people to “only travel tomorrow if absolutely necessary”.

Councils in Cardiff, Ceredigion, Bridgend county, Swansea, Powys and Rhondda Cynon Taf have announced all schools will remain shut on Friday.

The warning has been raised to red for parts of the south of Wales from amber yesterday. Other parts of Wales remain at amber.

A red weather warning was last declared by the Met Office for parts of Scotland when Storm Arwen hit in November last year, causing widespread damage and power cuts that lasted for almost a week.

Mark Drakeford said: “We are working very closely with national agencies, local authorities and the emergency services to prepare for the incoming storm Eunice.

“A red warning has been issued for much of south Wales from 07.00 tomorrow, which means there is a danger to life. Amber warnings will be in place from early Friday morning for the rest of the country.

“We are expecting significant disruption to travel – all trains in Wales will be cancelled on Friday – so please think carefully and only travel tomorrow if absolutely necessary.

Swansea Bay University Health Board has announced all vaccination centres will be closed on Friday, while Cardiff council has said waste and recycling collections will be suspended.

‘Preparations’

He added: “I attended a COBR meeting earlier today and the Welsh Government Cabinet is meeting this afternoon to discuss preparations for the storm.

“We will constantly monitor the situation and will keep the people of Wales updated.

“Please make preparations today so you can keep yourself and loved ones safe.”

The Met Office are warning that:

Flying debris resulting in danger to life

Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down

Uprooted trees are likely

Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights

Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes, including flooding of some coastal properties

