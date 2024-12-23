First Minister looking forward to Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

The First Minister has said she is looking forward to watching Gavin and Stacey on Christmas Day.

Eluned Morgan says she is eager to see “what’s occurring” in the Christmas special of the hit TV show.

Speaking to the PA news agency about her festive plans, Baroness Morgan said the day would be filled with singing, exchanging Secret Santa presents and Midnight Mass, as well as watching the return of Gavin And Stacey.

Midnight Mass

“We always start with Midnight Mass,” the Welsh Labour leader said.

“My father was a priest, my husband’s a priest, so I always try and go to Midnight Mass, which will be in St Davids Cathedral, then Christmas Day is the only day I’m allowed to cook.

“My husband usually takes control in the kitchen, but he’s obviously busy as a priest on Christmas Day, so that is the day I’m able to get my Nigella recipe out.”

Singing

She added: “(There will be) lots of singing at our Christmas table, and obviously this year we just can’t wait for the Gavin and Stacey finale.”

The series, which is set in Wales, is returning for the first time in five years for one final episode.

