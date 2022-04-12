First Minister Mark Drakeford calls on Boris Johnson to resign over partygate fine

The First Minister has called for Boris Johnson to resign after it was revealed that he will be fined over lockdown parties.

Mark Drakeford said that he did not see how the Prime Minister “can carry on” after he broke rules he himself set for England.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie Johnson are also among those due to receive 50 Met Police fines.

“Well, I’ve always had throughout the whole party gate business that you cannot be a lawmaker, and a law breaker at the same time,” he said.

“If the prime minister has been fined, and I’m afraid all those things that he said time and time and time again on the floor of the House of Commons, that nothing had ever gone wrong. Inside Downing Street from which he is responsible.

“Well, all of that can no longer be sustained. I don’t see how he thinks he can carry on.”

Responding to news that Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak would be fined for breaking lockdown laws, Plaid Cymru Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts MP also said they should go.

“The rest of us followed the rules and made sacrifices out of a sense of duty and because it was the right thing to do,” she said.

“I am appalled at the sheer bad judgement which can only be attributed to an arrogant sense of exceptionalism and a belief in their own entitlement, regardless of their responsibilities as leaders. Parliament must be recalled.

“If they have any honour, they will both resign.”

‘Painful’

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds meanwhile called on the Welsh Conservative Leader Andrew RT Davies and Welsh Secretary Simon Hart to “show a backbone” and call for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to resign.

Commenting Jane Dodds MS said: “Boris Johnson & Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied, they must resign from their positions at once.

“While people in Wales were playing by the rules at great personal expense, those in charge thought they were above the law.

“This also will come as a painful blow to all those covid bereaved families in Wales. The behavior of Johnson and Sunak

“The Welsh public deserves much better. For the sake of the country, both Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak must resign immediately.

“If the Conservative Party is to have any legitimacy in Wales Andrew RT Davies and Simon Hart need to show some backbone and be calling for resignations immediately. No Welsh Conservative MP should be backing the Chancellor or Prime Minister staying in post.”

More to follow…

