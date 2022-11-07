First Minister Mark Drakeford isolating at home after positive Covid test

Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford is self-isolating following a positive Covid test.

The Welsh Government has said Mr Drakeford is “working from home,” ITV Wales has reported.

Despite not being a legal requirement, people who test postivie for the virus should isolate while recovering.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “The First Minister is currently working from home after testing positive for Covid.

“Whilst not a legal requirement, it is important that anyone that does test positive isolates whilst recovering.

“We encourage everyone who is eligible to take up the offer of a Covid booster vaccination”.

