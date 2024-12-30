First Minister promises to make Wales more ‘prosperous’ in new year message
First Minister Eluned Morgan has promised to make Wales more prosperous in a recorded new year message to the nation.
The Baroness of Ely was confirmed as First Minister of Wales after a vote in the Senedd back in August.
It followed weeks of scandals surrounding the former First Minister Vaughan Gething.
In her first new year message as FM, Baroness Morgan said 2025 was a “new start for us all”.
She said: “I hope you had a joyful and peaceful Christmas. As this year draws to a close, we can look ahead with hope to 2025.
“Over the next year we will continue to focus on the things that you told us mattered most to you.
“At the top of that list was more support for our NHS – so we’re investing more in equipment for the health service, speeding up how quickly patients are seen and cutting delays in patients being discharged so that they can get home more quickly.
“We want to make Wales more prosperous, with more jobs and by growing the green economy. For instance we are investing in more community energy projects and transforming our planning process to deliver new renewable projects more quickly.”
‘Choice’
She added: “Connecting our communities is so important, so we’ll continue to bring new trains on track and improve the transport network – bringing buses back under local control and giving you a local choice on 20mph roads.
“And we’ll continue to create opportunities for every family in Wales. We’re investing heavily to make affordable homes more available, upgrading our schools and colleges and supporting our learners to have successful careers.
“Looking further afield, I really hope this year will bring an end to the terrible conflicts and violence which have shocked us all in recent years.
“2025 is a new start for us all. And there is much to be hopeful for. We can achieve so much when we work together.
“Diolch yn fawr a blwyddyn newydd da.”
Pleaes may we have a growing economy, not just the ‘green economy’?
Especially when our type of “green economy” is mostly greenwash and landgrabbing. More posture than productivity.
You can start by DEMANDING the money that is a couple of BILLION POUNDS our share for H S 2 like Scotland and Northern Ireland got and we did not flogged off by Tories then Labour who when in oposistion said we should have it when in government denied it as a Country Wales is treated with contempt by both tories and Labour in Londonium
Diolch Eluned. I believe her and why? She has NO CHOICE but to deliver on this promise, and within the next calendar year, to avert being mullered in the 2026 election. Our Senedd must pull out all the stops in making us all better off, whatever it takes, because that is the main driver come voting time and many in our country are inexplicably considering swallowing (politically not personally) the cyanide capsule for our nation by handing control of it to its’ eradicants.
Tell the electorate what they want to hear to get the vote then after the election say sorry we have found a black hole or something so crazy there can be no argument but offer no proof the problem exists. Who would say that labour? no no no not labour.
Starmers girl Friday. Claims to bring prosperity when the pensioners freeze, the students landed with more debt, the businesses send more NI cash to London and Wales is not worthy of the same share of the cake. Then she tells you that you should be more grateful and not rock the boat.