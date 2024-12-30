First Minister promises to make Wales more ‘prosperous’ in new year message

First Minister Eluned Morgan has promised to make Wales more prosperous in a recorded new year message to the nation.

The Baroness of Ely was confirmed as First Minister of Wales after a vote in the Senedd back in August.

It followed weeks of scandals surrounding the former First Minister Vaughan Gething.

In her first new year message as FM, Baroness Morgan said 2025 was a “new start for us all”.

She said: “I hope you had a joyful and peaceful Christmas. As this year draws to a close, we can look ahead with hope to 2025.

“Over the next year we will continue to focus on the things that you told us mattered most to you.

“At the top of that list was more support for our NHS – so we’re investing more in equipment for the health service, speeding up how quickly patients are seen and cutting delays in patients being discharged so that they can get home more quickly.

“We want to make Wales more prosperous, with more jobs and by growing the green economy. For instance we are investing in more community energy projects and transforming our planning process to deliver new renewable projects more quickly.”

‘Choice’

She added: “Connecting our communities is so important, so we’ll continue to bring new trains on track and improve the transport network – bringing buses back under local control and giving you a local choice on 20mph roads.

“And we’ll continue to create opportunities for every family in Wales. We’re investing heavily to make affordable homes more available, upgrading our schools and colleges and supporting our learners to have successful careers.

“Looking further afield, I really hope this year will bring an end to the terrible conflicts and violence which have shocked us all in recent years.

“2025 is a new start for us all. And there is much to be hopeful for. We can achieve so much when we work together.

“Diolch yn fawr a blwyddyn newydd da.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

