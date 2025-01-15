First Minister says Wales will receive extra rail funding to correct HS2 ‘injustice’

The First Minister has revealed that the UK Government has recognised Wales has been “hard done by” in terms of rail funding, and that extra cash will be made available as a consequence.

Speaking on a BBC Radio Wales phone-in show, Eluned Morgan said the country is owed funding from the HS2 rail project.

HS2 had been classified as an England and Wales project by the previous Conservative UK government despite not an inch of track being laid in Wales.

The classification meant no extra funding was released to Wales by the Treasury – unlike Scotland and Northern Ireland.

£4 billion

It was previously calculated that Wales is owed £4bn from HS2, but following the general election last summer the Welsh Government appeared to reduce its estimate to £350m.

The First Minister told listeners to BBC Radio Wales: “If I think we are being hard done by then I speak up and I speak up on every occasion. HS2, the rail link between north and south England, they have poured money into that and for some reason, they classified it as an England and Wales project even though not one inch of track was laid in Wales. That for me is a fundamental injustice.

“For the first time, the UK Government has recognised that we have been underfunded. (We’ve had) a letter from Heidi Alexander saying, ‘ok, something isn’t right here’. Now there is a discussion about what we are going to do about it, ‘where are your projects so we can invest’.”

New stations

She said the funding was likely to come in the form of new stations and rail infrastructure, but did not specify where.

Asked how much funding Wales is going to get she said she hopes “it’s going to be significant” but did not specify an amount.

“We haven’t got to the numbers, but I can’t tell you what a massive step forward this is,” she said. “For the first time they’re recognising ‘you’ve been hard done by.’”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

