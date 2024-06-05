First Minister set to defy Senedd no confidence vote

Emily Price

First Minister Vaughan Gething is set to defy a no confidence vote which he’s expected lose in the Senedd this afternoon.

The Welsh Conservatives tabled the motion following the collapse of the co-operation deal between Labour and Plaid Cymru amid a series of rows involving the First Minister.

Labour hold half of the 60 seats in the Welsh Parliament meaning Mr Gething needs the support of every backbencher in order to win the vote on Wednesday (June 5).

However, former deputy minister Lee Waters and recently sacked junior minister Hannah Blythyn are both off sick so will not be in attendance.

Mr Waters has broken ranks previously to call out the First Minister during a debate on political donations prior to the Senedd’s Whitsun break.

Both Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Tories have indicated they are not willing to agree to pairing arrangements where some MSs would not vote to cover for Labour absences.

Members of the Senedd can vote remotely and are able to get get a proxy vote for long term absence.

The vote comes amid concerns about the First Minister’s judgement.

Donation

He accepted a donation from a man convicted of environmental offences during his run to be Welsh Labour leader.

Mr Gething has also refused to show any evidence to explain why he sacked Ms Blythyn from his government, after he accused her of leaking messages to the media.

The no confidence vote is non-binding because it will fall in opposition time.

But it will signal trouble for the embattled First Minister if members of his own party do not have confidence in his leadership.

Even if the Tory motion is successful, Mr Gething and his supporters have indicated he would still remain in office.

Chair of the Labour group of MSs, Vikki Howells, told Radio Wales Breakfast that the First Minister would not stand down if he lost.

She described the motion as a “gimmick” adding that it was up to the “voting public to decide who is in the Senedd”.

Plaid Cymru hit back at Ms Howells saying even Labour had lost confidence in the First Minister.

A spokesperson said: “Vaughan Gething was not voted in as First Minister by the people of Wales but by Labour Members in the Senedd. By denying the legitimacy of a vote of no confidence in the First Minister, Labour are treating the Senedd with contempt.

“With a new revelation about Vaughan Gething’s lack of judgment hitting the headlines on a daily basis it’s little wonder that Labour in the Senedd are in disarray. It is clear that the people of Wales have lost confidence in the First Minister and it seems the Labour group are losing confidence too.”

‘Non-binding’

In the Senedd yesterday (June 4) Mr Gething said he understood why the Conservatives had put forward the motion, calling it “a non-binding vote, but a vote, nevertheless”.

He was met with shouts of “arrogance” from the opposition benches.

The First Minister added: “I am confident about tomorrow. I look forward to the debate, which I will attend.

“I could and should, in my view, have been elsewhere, but I will be in this Parliament to respond to the debate.”

Rhun ap Iorwerth, leader of Plaid Cymru, said the vote might be non-binding, but should be taken seriously, arguing the people of Wales have lost confidence in the First Minister.

Mr Gething was due to attend a D-day event on Wednesday, which he has now cancelled.

Former First Minister Mark Drakeford also appeared to break ranks on Tuesday afternoon when he called out his successors government for shelving school year reforms.

The policy joins a number of u-turns made by Mr Gething since he came to office in March.

