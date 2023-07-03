First Minister to face north Wales questions

The First Minister, Mark Drakeford will face questioning later this week on subjects directly affecting north Wales.

The Senedd’s Committee for the Scrutiny of the First Minister will meet on Friday (July 7) at Glyndwr University in Wrexham to hold Mark Drakeford to account for his government’s performance on behalf of the people of Wales.

The Committee will be chaired by the Deputy Presiding Officer, David Rees MS.

It meets once every Senedd term and its membership comprises of the Chairs of all Senedd Committees.

Subjects for scrutiny will include the performance of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) which manages NHS services and hospitals in Anglesey, Conwy, Gwynedd, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham.

In May, claims made by a leaked report by accountancy firm EY alleged that finance officials made deliberately incorrect entries in accounts at the heath board and wrongly accounted for millions of pounds.

The health board was placed back into special measures on February 27 this year.

Health and Social Services Minister, Eluned Morgan said it was due to “serious concerns around the performance of the health board”.

Transport

The First Minister will also face questioning on transport matters following the cancellation of the third Menai crossing.

In March this year, the Welsh Government was urged to hold a review into the resilience of links between Anglesey and the mainland following the closure of the Menai Suspension Bridge last autumn.

The bridge was closed in October 2022 due to safety concerns and its closure impacted local businesses and communities and created congestion on the Britannia Bridge.

In February, the government announced it had abandoned plans for the construction of a third Menai bridge as part of its roads review, which scrapped most major roadbuilding projects.

Mark Drakeford will also be questioned on north Wales rail services and the Anglesey Freeport which aims to attract £1.4 billion worth of investment in the green energy sector and create at least 3,500 jobs with a focus on marine energy technology and low carbon energy.

The scrutiny committee will also look at economic development in the north of the country including analysing Wrexham AFC and the Racecourse as well as cross-border economic links between Wales, England and Ireland.

The First Minister will also be grilled on the North Wales Growth Deal which made £30 million of funding available to transformational new projects in north Wales that will deliver jobs, growth and investment into the region.

The cross-party committee will be broadcast live on Senedd TV on Friday at 10am.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

