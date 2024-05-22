First Minister to make statement on Plaid Cymru co-operation agreement

Emily Price

First Minister Vaughan Gething will make a statement in the Senedd later today on the Welsh Government’s co-operation agreement with Plaid Cymru ending.

Plaid Cymru pulled out of the agreement with Welsh Labour in a shock announcement on Friday (May 17).

Party Leader, Rhun ap Iorwerth cited concerns over First Minister Vaughan Gething’s election campaign finances as a factor, claiming the receipt of £200,000 from a company convicted of environmental offences “demonstrates a significant lack of judgment”.

Mr ap Iorweth also raised concerns about the First Minister’s decision to sack his minister for social partnership, Hannah Blythyn, following the leak of a phone message to the media.

He said: “I am worried by the circumstances around the decision to sack a member of the Government this week relating to matters that should be in the public domain already.”

Ms Blythyn denies being the source of the leak.

Majority

The agreement, under which Plaid voted with Labour on a series of policy areas to ensure a majority in the Senedd, was originally due to last until December.

It was established following the 2021 Senedd elections, in which Labour gained 30 out of the 60 seats, one below a majority.

Labour now finds itself as a minority administration in Cardiff Bay, which may prove troublesome when it seeks to pass new laws, as it does not have guaranteed support from another political party.

Mr Gething says he’s “disappointed” that Plaid Cymru had walked away from “their opportunity to deliver for the people of Wales”.

The call for a statement on the ending of the agreement was made by the Leader of the Welsh Conservative Senedd group, Andrew RT Davies who tabled the Topical Question.

The Welsh Tories said Mr Gething and Labour were “trying to avoid scrutiny at every turn”.

No confidence

Mr Davies told the BBC last week it was “odds on” there will be a no confidence vote in Mr Gething, following his turbulent time as First Minister since taking up the office on March 20.

Plaid Cymru’s withdrawal from the co-operation agreement could lead it to move against him in such a vote, but the Tory leader was not forgiving of the Welsh nationalist party either.

“Together, Labour and Plaid have worked together to divert resources away from the people’s priorities and towards vanity projects like putting more Senedd Members in Cardiff Bay, and have been hand in glove on policies like the destructive sustainable farming scheme and 20mph.

“This move from Plaid means nothing and the Welsh public won’t be fooled,” he said.

Tabling arrangements and the Whitsun recess means a no confidence vote may not be tabled for several weeks.

