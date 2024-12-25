First Minister urges us to look out for the lonely in first Christmas message

First Minister Eluned Morgan has paid tribute to those who are working during the festive season, and encouraged the public to check in on those who may be lonely in her first Christmas address to the nation.

Baroness of Ely, Eluned Morgan was confirmed as First Minister of Wales after a vote in the Senedd back in August.

The former health minister who grew up on a council estate in Ely received applause from the Chamber after saying it was the greatest honour of her life to become the first woman to become the First Minister of Wales.

Nadolig llawen

In her first Christmas address, the First Minister shared: “Nadolig Llawen i chi gyd. Merry Christmas everyone.

“I want to wish you all a joyful and peaceful Christmas – wherever and however you’re celebrating.

“I hope you’re able to spend this time with family, friends and loved ones, and find time for some deserved rest.

“I would like to say a “diolch o galon” to the many people who will be working over the festive season.”

Hope for the new year

Baroness Morgan continued: “From our emergency services to our NHS and our local councils – thank you for everything you do to keep us safe at this time of year.

“And of course, to all the volunteers who give up their time for others. That’s the real spirit of Christmas.

“Christmas we know can be a lonely time for many, so if you do one thing this Christmas, be sure to check in on others within your community.

“Together, we can all look forward to the new year with hope.

“Nadolig Llawen a Blwyddyn Newydd Dda.”

