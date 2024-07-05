First Minister welcomes Labour government in Westminster

Emily Price

First Minister Vaughan Gething has congratulated Keir Starmer on becoming Prime Minister and welcomed the formation of a Labour government in Westminster.

The UK’s new Prime Minister promised to rebuild trust in politics and restore hope to the nation after a landslide Labour victory in the General Election.

In his first speech in Downing Street, Sir Keir said the British people had voted “decisively for change”.

He said: “When the gap between the sacrifices made by people and the service they receive from politicians grows this big, it leads to a weariness in the heart of a nation, a draining away of the hope, the spirit, the belief in a better future.

“But we need to move forward together. Now this wound, this lack of trust can only be healed by actions not words, I know that.”

The Welsh First Minister said it was a “major opportunity to re-set relations and begin a new era of partnership” on a shared vision for Wales.

Stronger

He said: “The Welsh Government has consistently made the case for a UK Government approach that backs a stronger Wales in a fairer United Kingdom.

“The mandate the new UK Government has won provides the platform for that change. With two governments working together, we can help more people plan secure, ambitious futures in Wales.

“I look forward to establishing a new partnership with the new UK Government as early as possible, with mutual respect and a sense of common purpose.

“With a focus on economic growth and a new approach that backs Wales’ green growth potential, we can unlock more ambitious opportunities across Wales.

“New commitments on repairing and extending devolution, after a sustained period of attacks, offers a new era for the Senedd and the Welsh Government.”

Scandals

Mr Gething has found himself the embroiled in several rows during the election campaign period over donations to his own campaign to become Welsh Labour leader and messages he deleted from a ministerial group chat during the pandemic.

Sir Keir visited Wales less than 24 hours before millions of voters visited polling stations around the country.

On working with the First Minister, the Labour leader told journalists at the campaign event in Carmarthen that Mr Gething had his full backing.

He added that on recent Tata Steel developments, the First Minister’s “first instinct” had been to get in touch to ask how they could ensure a future for Welsh steel.

Mr Starmer said: “That’s the First Minister I know. That’s what I expect of him. And it’s a glimpse of the way in which we would work together to deliver for Wales.”

