First Minister’s preferred candidate for next Future Generations Commissioner named

The First Minister’s preferred candidate for new Future Generations Commissioner has been named.

A Welsh Government briefing uploaded to the Senedd website for a meeting of the Equality and Social Justice Committee due to take place at the Senedd next week lists Derek Walker as the “First Minister’s preferred candidate”.

Derek Walker is currently the CEO of Cwmpas (formerly known as the Wales Co-operative Centre), a development agency and co-operative working for economic and social change.

The document also notes that he was previously an agent for the Labour Party candidates in the Butetown ward during May’s local government elections. It notes however that he “has never taken a high profile in any campaign”.

The document adds that a total of 55 applications for the new role were received, with 10 candidates recommended for interview. The Assessment Advisory Panel considered there to be only five appointable candidates, with Derek Walker preferred by the First Minister.

‘Goals’

The next Commissioner will replace the incumbent Sophie Howe and will be appointed for a period of 7 years. They will be in the post between 2023 and 2030 on a salary of circa £95,000 a year.

The role was created following the passing of the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act in 2015, to provide advice and support on sustainable development and be an advocate for future generations.

The Welsh Government’s own candidates information pack for the role says: “We are looking for candidates who can play a leading role in making Wales a sustainable and globally responsible nation by inspiring, supporting, and convening people and organisations together to deliver Wales’ national well-being goals.

“The next Future Generations Commissioner for Wales will provide the necessary leadership to guide and enable sustainable development in Wales over the period 2023-2030.

“This is an exciting time to support Wales in achieving its well-being goals and moving the country on to a more sustainable path.”

It notes that the appointment would be confirmed sometime this month, and the new job would start in February of next year.

