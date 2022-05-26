First monkeypox case confirmed in Wales
The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Wales, health officials have said.
Dr Giri Shankar, director of health protection for Public Health Wales, said: “We are working with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Public Health Scotland, and Public Health Agency Northern Ireland, and we are ready to respond to cases of monkeypox in Wales.
“The case is being managed appropriately. To protect patient confidentiality, no further details relating to the patient will be disclosed.
“Everyone is being asked to be aware of the monkeypox symptoms, but it is important that gay and bisexual men are alert as it’s believed to be spreading in sexual networks.
“Anyone with unusual rashes or lesions on any part of their body should contact NHS 111 or call a sexual health service if they have concerns.”
There are now believed to be 79 cases of monkeypox in the UK.
The UKHSA will update the totals later on Thursday.
Despite the rise in cases, the UKHSA has said the risk to the overall UK population “remains low”.
Gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men are being urged in particular to be aware of symptoms, especially if they have recently had a new sexual partner.
UKHSA teams have been tracing contacts of those with a confirmed case and are advising those at highest risk to isolate for 21 days.
A smallpox vaccine is also being offered to close contacts to reduce their risk of symptoms and severe illness.
Yeah okay. So that comment about gay and bisexual men needing to be particularly careful is unhelpful. 1. It plays to the stereotype that these demographics (exclusively) are promiscuous 2. It gives ammunition to bigots to alienate those demographics 3. It enables other (potentially promiscuous) groups to wrongly feel safe from infection 4. It enables the holier than thou to feel safe and to criticise Here is the thing. SOME gay and bisexual people are promiscuous. Most are not. SOME heterosexual people are promiscuous. Most are not. I presume the method of transfer matters here, meaning gay men are disproportionately… Read more »
In fact here you go. Copied form the US CDC (Centre for Disease Control). Like I said, FACTS TransmissionTransmission of monkeypox virus occurs when a person comes into contact with the virus from an animal, human, or materials contaminated with the virus. The virus enters the body through broken skin (even if not visible), respiratory tract, or the mucous membranes (eyes, nose, or mouth). Animal-to-human transmission may occur by bite or scratch, bush meat preparation, direct contact with body fluids or lesion material, or indirect contact with lesion material, such as through contaminated bedding. Human-to-human transmission is thought to occur… Read more »