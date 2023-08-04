First named storm of the year to batter south Wales this weekend

The first Met Office-named storm of the year will hit Wales this weekend with gusts of up to 65mph expected to batter the coastlines.

The Met Office said Storm Antoni could also bring winds of up to 50mph inland in parts of south Wales.

Forecasters warned the “unseasonably” strong winds would disrupt travel and potentially impact outdoor activities.

It is the first storm named in the Met Office’s 2022/23 season and comes just four weeks before the start of the new season when a new set of names will be announced.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind in parts of Wales from 6am on Saturday until 9pm the same day.

Forecasters have warned there is a chance that some roads and bridges could close and power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

There is also a small chance of injuries from flying debris, and large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, as well as to temporary structures and tents

Concern

Met Office spokesperson Nicola Maxey said that in Wales the high wind speeds are the “greater concern” and could be “quite impactful” for holidaymakers camping and caravanning near the seaside.

Ms Maxey also said: “The low pressure system is pushing off across from the Atlantic. So, it’s pushing into the west side of the UK crossing, say, from the Atlantic pushing out towards the east side as we go through Saturday and clearing by the time we reach Sunday.

“Sunday’s likely to be a more showery day, not so much sunshine, there is a chance there could be some sunshine for the south and south west and in that sunshine, it’ll feel warmer, but still showers around.”

