First nursing students begin their studies at Aberystwyth University

Aberystwyth University’s first ever intake of nursing students began their studies today.

The arrival of the students follows a Health Education and Improvement Wales decision to award a contract to Aberystwyth University to educate both adult and mental health nurses.

The new degree courses also offer students the opportunity to study up to half of their course through the medium of Welsh.

Aberystwyth University Vice-Chancellor Professor Elizabeth Treasure said: “It is wonderful to welcome our first nursing students here. Supporting the community needs, in close co-operation with our key stakeholders, is central to our civic mission; and starting nursing education here is an important part of that.

“This is a boost for our NHS; benefitting the recruitment and retention of nurses both locally and regionally.

“It also has the potential to inspire new models of healthcare delivery which will be of benefit to everyone.

“Our plans will also make an important contribution to enhancing mental health and Welsh-medium provision locally and beyond.

Partners

Nursing education at the University has been developed with the support of a number of partners, including Hywel Dda, Betsi Cadwaladr and Powys local health boards as well as service users and carers.

Chris Jones, Chair of Health Education and Improvement Wales said: “Health Education and Improvement Wales is delighted to welcome students to Aberystwyth University’s first ever pre-registration nursing education programme.

“The development and introduction of this programme with the university and NHS Wales has been a significant achievement, reflecting the importance of widening access and delivering high quality healthcare education in communities across Wales.

“These nursing students will be equipped with skills and experience to meet the needs of rural populations; deliver safe, effective and quality care; and enable them to embark on successful and fulfilling career opportunities here in Wales.

“We look forward to working with all our Welsh universities, NHS Wales, primary and community care and other stakeholders in progressing and enhancing these new and modern ways of delivering education to secure the workforce which meets the healthcare needs of the people of Wales.”

