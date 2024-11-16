‘First of its kind’ decarbonisation hub opens in Wales

Ken Skates MS, the Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for the Economy and north Wales, officially opened Tŷ Gwyrddfai in Penygroes this week, a collaborative project between Adra, Grŵp Llandrillo Menai and Bangor University.

The former hygiene products factory has been transformed over the past two years into a decarbonisation hub that will ensure that north-west Wales is at the forefront of the decarbonisation agenda, working with communities and businesses to retrofit homes over the coming years.

Innovative

During the visit, Mr Skates viewed the latest addition to Tŷ Gwyrddfai – an innovative, state-of-the-art research and development facility dedicated to testing and trialling new technology and materials that align with the decarbonisation agenda.

This facility boasts two chambers designed to replicate the inside and outside of a house, used for climate testing.

This facility is led by Bangor University and has been funded by the UK Government through the Shared Prosperity Fund.

Tŷ Gwyrddfai is already the head office for Adra’s Trwsio in-house contractors, which employs over 150 staff. Travis Perkins have also set up a depot on site to provide Adra and its contractors with materials and supplies.

Busnes@LlandrilloMenai, the commercial arm of Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, manage training pods on the site, delivering tailored decarbonisation and construction skills to young people and existing members of the construction workforce, especially in areas such as exterior wall insulation, installation and servicing of solar panels, air source heat pumps and battery storage.

Climate week

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said: “It’s great to be here today to officially open Tŷ Gwyrddfai. It’s particularly appropriate to celebrate this ground-breaking decarbonisation hub during Wales Climate Week.

“This site delivers on so many levels, finding ways to decarbonise homes, provide vital skills and training in the field of decarbonisation, and so much more. It’s good to see how it’s brought together key partners in the region and I’m pleased to see the positive results of Welsh Government support in this excellent facility.”

Iwan Trefor Jones, Chief Executive of Adra, said: “This is an important day for Tŷ Gwyrddfai, which is the first hub of its kind in the UK, and has been made possible through the tremendous partnership between Adra, Bangor University and Grŵp Llandrillo Menai.

“This partnership and provision is truly unique by bringing together the housing sector, Further Education and Higher Education – all with the ambitious goal of responding to the needs of the regional economy relating to reaching net zero targets.

“We’ve also been very fortunate to attract financial support from Welsh Government and the UK Government, as well as the support of sector leading companies who all recognised early on the potential for Tŷ Gwyrddfai as a base in north west Wales.

“The development will lead to a more qualified and skilled workforce; it will contribute towards reducing carbon emissions in our homes, which in turn will reduce the impact of increasing fuel and energy costs by making our homes more energy efficient and improve the quality of life for our tenants”.

Pioneering

Aled Jones-Griffith, Chief Executive, Grŵp Llandrillo Menai: “Busnes@LlandrilloMenai is proud to be part of this groundbreaking project. Tŷ Gwyrddfai not only represents a UK first for the provision of skills and innovation support, it also represents a pioneering approach where industry and providers work together. The upshot is that we can together directly respond to the needs of the north Wales economy and beyond.

“By collaborating closely with industry leaders and academic partners, this partnership fosters innovation that not only advances the decarbonisation agenda, but also equips our learners and businesses with the skills, knowledge and capacity to drive positive change in their communities”.

Professor Edmund Burke, Vice-Chancellor of Bangor University, added: “Bangor University is proud to be a partner in the Tŷ Gwyrddfai project, reaffirming our commitment to sustainable innovation and supporting Wales’ journey toward decarbonisation.

“By working closely with industry, this facility will advance research into how climate change impacts the construction sector while strengthening our partnerships with local businesses and communities.

“Together, we are positioning North Wales to be at the forefront of the green transition.”

Pupils from Ysgol Bro Lleu, Penygroes and Ysgol Bro Hedd Wyn, Trawsfynydd joined in the celebrations and local poet Meirion MacIntyre Huws, a national Eisteddfod winner read a poem he penned about Tŷ Gwyrddfai specially for the event.

