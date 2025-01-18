First phase of £107m redevelopment of hospital could be rubberstamped next week

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

Millions of pounds of investment could be agreed next week for a derelict Victorian hospital.

Denbighshire’s cabinet could rubberstamp the first phase of the redevelopment of the former North Wales Hospital in Denbigh, which has remained empty since 1996.

The derelict Victorian hospital, a former “asylum” and now a Grade-II listed building, closed in 1995.

But NWH Ltd, a subsidiary of Jones Bros, plans to convert, restore, part demolish, and adapt the main buildings into 34 apartments, with two new access points.

The redevelopment of the whole site is expected to take 12 years to complete, costing £107m.

The council owns the site following a compulsory purchase order in 2018, and the eventual development could see 300 new homes built on the land as well as business units.



Denbighshire’s cabinet will meet at Ruthin ’s County Hall HQ on Tuesday where leader Cllr Jason McLellan will seek approval to issue the third-party funding to NWH Ltd to support the delivery of phase one of the Former North Wales Hospital project.

The funding is part of the Levelling-Up Fund Vale of Clwyd Programme, following the UK Government recently formalising a grant award of £7m, contributing towards the £13m cost of phase one.

Considered a project of regional significance, the scheme is being led by Ambition North Wales, who have secured £3m of private investment, with “no additional cost to the council”.

Phase one of the scheme will include demolitions and site remediation works, upgrading utilities, and the establishment of bio habitat infrastructure as well as a construction skills centre.

As part of the funding agreement, the council is required to undertake due diligence checks before issuing the third-party funding agreement.

The report states: “The proposal represents a huge economic development opportunity to Denbigh and Denbighshire.”

The cabinet will meet at Ruthin County Hall HQ on Tuesday 21 January.

