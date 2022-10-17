First phase of £260 million hospital refurbishment completed

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board has confirmed the completion of the first phase of a major refurbishment project at Prince Charles hospital in Merthyr Tydfil.

The £42 million programme, funded by the Welsh Government, includes new accommodation for the kitchens, main restaurant and barista coffee shop along with a new ground floor location for the pharmacy department, along with various infrastructure upgrades.

The positioning of the new pharmacy enables patients to have easier access to the dispensary facilities and will be adjacent to the future permanent outpatient accommodation due for completion under phase two in Spring 2024.

Funding of £220 million for the second phase of the refurbishment was confirmed by the government in October 2020 and work commenced the following month.

The second phase of the programme is expected to take five and half years to complete – with the current focus on the construction of a suite of new operating theatres on the first floor – these are delivered in two phases, the first of which is due to be complete in the Winter of 2023/4.

Chris Edmonds, Project Director at Tilbury Douglas, the company that originally built the hospital between 1972-75 and is the main contractor for the refurbishment works said: “Our involvement with the site is far reaching. We have the responsibility for modernising the hospital and making it suitable for the longer-term. This consists of upgrading and extending the facilities over several phases.

“The overall scheme includes the construction of departments, roofs, atriums, two main entrances, hydrotherapy pools, several new plant rooms and updating car parks, – and much more – all whilst the hospital remains operational. In order to make this all possible, we have an experienced team with on average 150 people working on site every day.

“Working within a live environment, which hundreds of patients and staff are using on a daily basis, can be a challenge but one we have overcome by ensuring we collaborate closely with all parties.

“Having phasing plans in place for many years allows us to create decant spaces. This has included the introduction of modular buildings and refurbished Outpatients and Therapies Departments relocated into other blocks to allow the live environments to continue to run efficiently.

“Working very closely with all stakeholders has been a key element to the ongoing success of this scheme. There is very close liaison with the Hospital, and we have a strong relationship with the Health Board.

“We are proud to be working collaboratively to build and upgrade a hospital which will serve the community for many decades and generations to come.”

