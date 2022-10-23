First steps to create new Extra Care homes

The first steps towards creating a new Extra Care Housing Scheme to serve communities in the south of Anglesey will be taken next week.

Monday 24 October will see the start of work to cut back overgrowth on a Council-owned site at Tyddyn Mostyn, Menai Bridge. The work should take around a week to complete and, once finished, will allow further investigations to be carried out on the site.

Works are being carried out after the Council’s Executive agreed, in March, that the Housing Service should move forward to develop the Extra Care Housing Scheme on the site. A full planning application is expected to be submitted during 2023.

The proposed scheme would consist of 40 apartments to help meet the need for this type of accommodation in the south of the Island. It would also have the potential to provide 15 registered specialist residential care rooms, as well as space to locate a Community Resource Team consisting of health and social care staff to serve local communities.

Anglesey’s Head of Adult Services, Arwel Wyn Owen, explained, “There is, undoubtedly, a growing need for this type of provision in the south of the Island. The concept of Extra Care has grown in strength over recent years; with two successful schemes already established in Llangefni and Holyhead.”

“If planning is approved, we would hope to see the scheme provide a home for life for older people who wish to live independently in a safe and welcoming community with care and support services available on site.”

Residents living nearest to the site at Tyddyn Mostyn, Menai Bridge Town Council, schools and elected members have already been made aware of the planned works.

Adults’ Services (Social Services) portfolio holder, Councillor Alun Roberts, said, “The County Council is continuing to transform how it provides services for older people and prioritizing the best way of providing a combination of accommodation and care.

“Older people are telling us that they want to live independently for as long as possible and Extra Care Schemes are allowing them to do this with support on site should it be needed.

“If all goes well, we hope to deliver a facility which will significantly benefit local residents and communities in and around the south of the Island.”

Land at Tyddyn Mostyn was identified as the best of six sites considered and assessed to deliver an extra scheme locally.

Housing portfolio holder, Councillor Alun Mummery, added, “This proposed scheme is another exciting example of how we are responding to the housing challenges faced on Anglesey. With an aging population, there is a growing demand for extra care housing and we’re working hard to meet this need.”

“However, we will continue to keep a close eye on the economic climate to ensure that any potential development remains financially viable and before committing to any significant expenditure in the future.”

Stakeholders will be kept informed of further developments as proposals for the extra care scheme progress.

