First wellbeing and outdoor activity festival in Bannau Brecheiniog

A wellbeing and outdoor activity festival will be held for the first time in the heart of Y Bannau Brycheiniog this September.

The vision for Wellsynergy 2024 is being brought to life by outdoor enthusiasts Janine Price and Chris Thomas from the Walking The Brecon Beacons team with the full support of site owners, Keri and Julie Davies and family.

Held over two days – September 20-22 – at Onnenfawr, Crai, Brecon, LD3 8PY, the festival will be a unique opportunity for families and friends to immerse themselves in nature amidst the outstanding natural beauty of the Geo Park.

They will be able to enjoy a combination of adventure, wellbeing and relaxation activities suitable for all ages and levels of fitness.

Activities include expert-led guided nature walks and hiking through breath-taking scenery, sunrise yoga, a climbing wall, outdoor cinema under the stars and fun-filled fitness sessions.

“Something for everyone”

There will also be a host of children’s outdoor activities, such as bug hunts, outdoor play, and arts and crafts that children love.

For those who simply want to soak up the natural beauty of the area and enjoy being outdoors, there will be a range of catered food and drink options or they can simply bring their own.

Organiser Janine Price said: “There really will be something for everyone and we have deliberately kept ticket prices affordable, as we would love to see lots of families share the weekend.

“We have been overwhelmed by the show of support so far. The event is already fostering a real sense of community from those who will be on hand to share their expertise alongside the amazing local businesses offering delicious food, original craft stalls and our mountain rescue heroes.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for families and friends to come together, share an uplifting weekend and create some memories as we head into autumn.”

Embrace the outdoors

Chris Thomas, of ROC Outdoor Adventure and joint festival founder, added: “Anything that gets people embracing and enjoying the outdoors in any capacity is a great thing. We have such an outstanding natural resource on our doorstep.

“This festival is an amazing opportunity, not only for community building but to also to encourage exploring the benefits of outdoor activity and all nature has to offer, including wellness practices, walking and even relaxation techniques.

“It’s a deliberately inclusive event designed for all ages and with family budgets very much mind. We really are aiming for there to be something for everyone”

A range of affordable accommodation to suit all tastes and budgets is available, ranging from luxury onsite and local accommodation, to a range of on-site camping options, including camper vans allowing ground campfires and barbecues and welcoming well-behaved dogs on leads.

For tickets and more information, visit www.wellsynergy.wales

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

