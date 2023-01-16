Five breathtaking Welsh locations named in UK’s top ten best camping spots

Five stunning Welsh locations have made it into UK top ten lists for best camping spots in the country.

Pembrokeshire, Swansea, Conwy, Hay on Wye and Eryri (Snowdonia) all made into an array of top ten’s, proving Wales’s wilderness truly is an excellent place to camp.

Go Outdoors put together various lists that ranked the best UK camping locations for families, couples, luxury camping and spots best for those who aren’t as keen to pitch a tent.

The research was based on factors like price, pet friendliness and internet access.

Conwy, with its mighty mountains and stunning beaches was ranked 7th in the UK for best places to camp whilst Swansea’s rolling countryside, castles and pretty woodlands took 8th place.

Conwy made it to 2nd place for best family friendly camping location in the UK and neighbouring Eryri with its vast open spaces and breath taking scenery took 7th place.

Swansea was ranked 10th in the UK for its family friendly camping locations.

The top ten list for best luxury camping in the UK included home of the Hay Festival, Hay on Wye which made it to 3rd place for its peaceful ‘glamping’ locations near to the quaint market town.

Luxurious

Conwy featured again in this list taking 4th place for the UK spots perfect for a more laid back and luxurious camping experience and Swansea appeared again in 10th place.

Three beautiful Welsh locations made it to the top ten for best active camping with 5th place awarded to scenic Pembrokeshire, famous for its cliff top and coastal camping sites.

Conwy and Eryri joined Pembrokeshire in best active camping top ten – making it to 3rd and 4th place.

If a romantic outdoor getaway snuggled up in a sleeping bag for two is on the cards, Swansea made it to 5th place in the top couples camping locations and Conwy featured yet again in 10th place.

The research factored in the percentage of campsites with kids’ playgrounds, whether they’re open all year, how peaceful the sites are and whether they’re adult only.

Go Outdoors also consider fishing, internet access, glamping options, if the locations are ideal for older and younger children, shower and toilet availability and luxury add on’s such as hot tubs.

