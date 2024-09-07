Five members of organised crime group get 57-year sentence

Stanley Murphy-Johns

Five members of an organised crime group responsible for trafficking approximately £7,000,000 worth of heroin around the UK received sentences totalling 57 years and 2 months at Cardiff Crown Court this week.

The five men were brought before the Court following an investigation led by Tarian, the Regional Organised Crime Unit for southern Wales.

The operation began when Tarian requested that Police Scotland arrest Steven Creasey.

Creasey, an ex-police officer who had also worked for the Royal Navy, was stopped whilst driving his vehicle to Fife. He had already driven from his home in Cardiff to Liverpool.

A professionally installed compartment was found under his passenger seat along with 5 kilograms of Heroin and 1 kilogram of Adulterant. A burner phone connecting Creasey to other members of the organised crime group (OCG) was also found on his person.

Tarian’s subsequent investigation suggested that Creasey was a Cardiff-based professional courier who had been contacted by the heads of an OCG based in Liverpool.

Christopher Brannan and Stephen Hopkins collected wholesale amounts of Heroin, then distributed the onward supply across the UK via Steven Creasey, Kevin Thomson, Christopher Heaney, and Jeffrey Hickson.

Brannan would then launder the proceeds through his partner, Kirsty Murphy’s, bank account.

Raids were carried out at the home addresses of all of the defendants. They uncovered expensive jewellery, Heroin, Cocaine, Adulterants, Opium, Cannabis Grows, and Metal Moulds for pressing powder into blocks.

Tarian Officer, Detective Constable Rhys Richards, said: “This OCG spread misery across the United Kingdom for their own financial benefit. Justice has now caught up with them.

“I hope these sentences send a strong message to those who see drug dealing and associated crimes as a way to make quick and substantial amounts of money.”

Sentences

All five defendants pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy to supply heroin prior to trial. The following sentences were passed on Wednesday, September 4.

Christopher Brannan, 38, of 15 Sanderman Road, Walton, Liverpool was sentenced to 18-years and 5-months in prison.

Christopher Heaney, 47, of 6B Cunzie Street, Anstruther, Fife has been sentenced to 9-years and 5-months in prison.

Jeffrey Hickson, 61, of 1 Brewery Street, Blyth, Northumberland has been sentenced to 10-years and 4-months in prison.

Kevin Thomson, 45, of 44 Inchgall Avenue, Crosshill, Lochgelly, Fife has been sentenced to 6-years and 10-months in prison

Steven Creasey, 67, of 7 Allerton Street, Grangetown, Cardiff, has been sentenced to 12-years and 7-months in prison.

Brannan’s partner Kirsty Murphy, 36, was charged with the production of cannabis and arranging the retention of criminal property. She was sentenced to 6 months, suspended for 18 months.

