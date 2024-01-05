Five roles with salaries over £100,000 up for grabs at Welsh council

Elgan Hearn Local Democracy Reporter

A major reorganisation of senior staff is underway at a Welsh council, as councillors are set shortlist candidates for five roles where the salary can be over £100,000.

Powys County Council’s Employment and Appeals committee will meet in confidential session on Tuesday, January 9 to look at the applications for the roles of Director of Social Services and Wellbeing, Education, Economic Development and Growth and the new title of Chief Officer for Place.

All roles will be graded as directors, but with both the Director of Education and Chief Officer for Place seen as lower in the hierarchy deemed as grade two directors – while the other three are grade one.

Salary ranges

Theis means that the successful candidates for Director or Education and Chief Officer for Place will receive a salary ranging from £94,282 to £101,889 a year.

The salary for the other three will range from £106,682 to £114,286 a year.

Currently eight of the directors and heads of service at the council are temporary “interim” appointments.

All local authorities are legally obliged to have a director of Social Services and the role at Powys which now includes “Wellbeing” will sees both Adult and Children’s Social Services brought back under the same director.

The departments are currently split between the current Director of Education and Children’s Services, Lynette Lovell, while Adult Social Services is under the remit of the Interim Director of Housing and Social Services, Nina Davies.

Community services such as culture, leisure and sport will also be part of the new role’s remit.

As well as Social Services, local authorities are also legally obliged to have a Director of Education and the current incumbent Lynette Lovell is due to retire soon.

The official job description also shows a re-jig within the Education directorate with a new head of service role created.

Responsibilities

Currently the council also has a Head of Education – but the new director will be responsible for a Head of School Improvement and Learning and a Head of Transforming Education.

The successful applicant for the role of Director of Economic Development and Growth will be responsible for a range of departments including Housing Services, Highways Transport and Recycling, Planning and Regulatory Services as well as Economic and Strategic Development planning.

The Head of Economy and Climate and the Chief Officer for Place will report to the Director.

The Head of Finance and Head of Legal and Monitoring Officer which have reported directly to the Chief Executive in the past will now come under the remit of the Director or Corporate Services

The successful applicant will also be responsible for the Head of Digital as well as the new roles of Head of People and Head of Business Intelligence and Governance.

The job description does say that the successful applicant could also be the council s151 and Chief Financial Officer.

The Chief Officer for Place is a Director in all but name.

The heads of service, for Highways Transport and Recycling, Planning and Regulatory Services as well as Housing will all report to the Chief Officer – who in turn reports to the Director of Economic Development and Growth.

All roles “offer” the opportunity of agile working and working from home as well as stipulation that if the successful candidate learns Welsh.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

