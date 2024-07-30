Five Welsh Labour MPs told they need a starter pack on devolution after asking Starmer to change planning rules

Martin Shipton

Five Welsh Labour MPs have been told they need a starter pack on the devolution settlement after urging the Prime Minister to reform planning policy, even though it’s been the responsibility of the Welsh Government for 25 years.

Newly elected Alex Barros-Curtis of Cardiff West, Torsten Bell of Swansea West, Kanishka Narayan of Vale of Glamorgan and Henry Tufnell of Mid and South Pembrokeshire were among a total of 54 who wrote to Sir Keir Starmer, as was Tonia Antoniazzi, who has represented Gower since 2017. Six Scottish Labour MPs also signed the letter, while the rest of the signatories represent constituencies in England.

Tired

In their letter, the MPs state: “As newly elected MPs, we’ve heard loud and clear from the public in our constituencies across the country that they want delivery. People are tired of big promises like we saw from the last government, but no positive impact on their lives. With such a strong mandate from the country, it’s imperative that the new government grasps the nettle and goes for growth.

“Growing the economy will be the way in which we can unlock Britain’s untapped potential, better fund our vital public services and make people better off in every part of the country. This absolutely has to start with sweeping planning reforms to get Britain building again.

“Under the Tories, planning permissions for new homes hit record lows and house building cratered. Indeed, not once in their 14 years in power did the Conservatives meet their housing targets. Energy and transport projects were promised but not built. That’s why we are writing to you to make clear that it’s in the national interest to start delivering on our manifesto promise, including 1.5m more homes across this parliament at the earliest opportunity.

“A failure to act will not be forgiven by the public. Britain has a housing crisis and a huge infrastructure deficit. Without strong and immediate action, this will only worsen. But we know this will mean tough choices. It will mean backing the builders and not the blockers. It will mean delivering infrastructure and public services alongside new homes to unlock economic opportunities, and prioritising grey belt development. And it will mean difficult conversations in our own communities about how, not whether, we deliver our targets.

“Without decisive action including to reform planning policy, working across all four nations, the UK will remain in a trap of low growth, meaning we cannot make our country more prosperous. We want to extend our support to say that if this new Labour government is prepared to make those tough choices, to bring growth to every part of the country, we will be ready to work hard and make the argument in our communities to ensure we can deliver the new homes and infrastructure that is so desperately needed.

“In doing this, we will hit the targets we promised the voters, ease the pressure in towns and cities and unlock the dream of home ownership, while boosting economic growth. We stand ready to help to deliver change across the country.”

‘Political ignorance’

A Welsh Labour insider said: “Planning and housing policy is devolved to the Welsh Government, so why are these Welsh MPs writing to the PM about English planning policy? Planning policy is currently under review in Wales, yet there is a total absence of any equivalent letter to the Welsh Government.

“It’s either complete political ignorance or performative cynicism for their own career advancement: they could be MPs anywhere. After 25 years of devolution these Welsh MPs seem to need a starter pack on the devolution settlement.”

A Plaid Cymru spokesperson said: “If Welsh Labour MPs truly wish to make Wales more prosperous through better housing and planning policies, they should be challenging their own Welsh Labour colleagues’ record of failing to deliver social and affordable housing for the people of Wales over the 25 years they’ve been in power, rather than focussing on policy matters in England.

“Despite an ambitious target of building 20,000 new low carbon homes by 2026, latest figures show fewer than 6,000 were built in the first two years.

“All the while, communities across Wales are crying out for planning policy reforms that will benefit communities and facilitate building desperately needed new homes – reforms that are currently in the works, but are distracted by Labour infighting.

“Only Plaid Cymru is holding both Labour governments to account and is ready to deliver for communities across Wales.”

We invited all five MPs to comment, but none of them did so.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

