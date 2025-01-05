Flat developers want to scrap condition that will allow major supermarket chain to move in

Ted Peskett – Local democracy reporter

Developers behind plans for new flats in Wales’ capital want to scrap a condition which local councillors hoped would protect independent businesses.

Plans for the flats, which will see the buildings 51-65 Cowbridge Road East demolished and replaced with a mixed-use development, were given the go-ahead by Cardiff Council’s planning committee in August 2023.

The project, put forward by Wales & West Housing Association, will comprise of 81 apartments and commercial space on the ground floor.

When the plans were approved, councillors representing Riverside said they “strongly” objected to a large commercial unit being made available.

Objection

“This would suggest a supermarket chain,” read an objection letter, signed by councillors Caro Wild, Leo Thomson and Kanaya Singh, at the time.

A condition was attached to the permission stating that the largest commercial unit “shall be sub-divided into no less than two units, with a maximum floorspace of 250sqm”.

Now, Wales & West Housing has applied to Cardiff Council to remove this condition and allow a major supermarket chain to move in.

A retail impact report produced by Montagu Evans LLP on behalf of Wales & West states that terms have been agreed with a national supermarket operator to occupy the full extent of the ground floor retail unit, subject to planning permission.

Removal

It also states than an objection has been made against the application, but goes on to add that the proposed condition removal is “entirely acceptable on retail impact grounds”.

In their original objection, the Cardiff Council members representing Riverside said: “There are a number of long-standing family-run independent businesses in the vicinity.

“These shops provide jobs for local people and culturally important meeting places.

“The council’s own regeneration department and master-planning work recognises the importance of these types of independent businesses to the local community.

“No way should another supermarket be allowed to open, and we would urge that a full equalities impact assessment is undertaken to measure the likely impact on the local BAME community.

“We would suggest that the commercial units are made smaller to protect against this.”

Affordable

The head of development at Wales & West Housing, Jon Harvey, said the development will enable the construction of much-needed new homes in Cardiff.

He said: “As part of Wales & West Housing’s scheme to purchase the site and build 81 new homes for affordable rent, we entered into an agreement with the seller that they would retain any retail provision delivered.

“Since planning permission was approved, they have the opportunity to lease the commercial space to a single retailer, so we are now asking Cardiff Council’s planning department to remove the condition restricting the size of the units ensuring the ground floor is fully occupied.

“This will enhance the vitality and vibrancy of the area and enable the construction of much-needed new homes to help Cardiff Council to address the city’s housing crisis.”

