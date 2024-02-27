Flavours of Wales take centre stage at St David’s Day Market in London

As Saint David’s Day fast approaches, some of Wales’ finest food and drink producers are set to take over London for a celebration of the best of Welsh produce.

Visitors to Lamb Street, Spitalfields Market will have the opportunity to sample a wide array of Welsh culinary specialities this weekend (2-3 March) – from traditional Welsh cakes to award winning charcuterie, reflecting the diverse landscape, culture, and heritage of Wales.

A key highlight of the event is the pop-up kitchen, featuring renowned Welsh food and drink specialist and TV cook Nerys Howell.

Known for her skill and passion for Welsh cuisine, Nerys will be cooking up a storm, providing live cooking demonstrations that promise to inspire.

A very Welsh soundtrack

Producers selling their products at this ‘pop-up’ market include Aber Falls Distillery, Alfie’s Coffee, Carmarthen Deli by Albert Rees, Cawl & Co, Cwmfarm Charcuterie Products, Drop Bear Beer, Grounds for Good, Rachel’s Dairy, Radnor Preserves, The Blaenafon Cheddar Co. and The Rouge Welsh Cake Company.

Gwalia Male Choir will also be keeping visitors and passers-by entertained over the weekend as they perform 2 x 20 minute performances in nearby Bishop’s Square at 12:15 and 12:55.

This event forms part of the wider food and drink campaign #CaruCymruCaruBlas #LoveWalesLoveTaste, dedicated to showcasing the finest in Welsh gastronomy across the UK.

The market is more than just a celebration – it’s an immersive cultural experience, highlighting the rich flavours and warm hospitality that Wales is renowned for.

Love and tradition

Joanna Morgan, Director of Radnor Preserves said: “At Radnor Preserves we believe that every jar tells a story. Our handcrafted preserves capture the essence of Wales.

We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors to taste the love and tradition that goes into each jar, from our award-winning marmalade to luxury chutneys, Radnor Preserves brings a slice of Welsh magic to your table.”

Meanwhile, Carole Jones, General Manager at Aber Falls Distillery added: “We are eagerly preparing to showcase our range of hand-crafted premium spirits in the heart of London.

“The market will be more than a gathering of vendors; it’s a celebration of Welsh produce, tradition, and innovation.

“We look forward to sharing our award-winning gins and whiskies with discerning Londoners, inviting them to savour the essence of north Wales in every sip.

“From our botanical-infused gins to our richly aged single malt whisky, Aber Falls Distillery brings a taste of our rugged landscape to the bustling streets of Spitalfields.”

Growing sector

In what has been a period of growth for the country’s food and drink industry, Welsh Government Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales, and Trefnydd, Lesley Griffiths said: “It is great to see our food and drink producers celebrating St David’s Day and promoting Wales’ fantastic products in London.

“The industry’s commitment to producing high-quality and innovate food and drink is clear to see and I’d encourage everyone to take the time to meet our businesses, try their products and enjoy a very special weekend in the Welsh calendar.”

Heritage

St. David’s Day, or the feast of Saint David, is a celebration of Welsh heritage and culture.

This event captures the essence of this celebration, offering a platform for Welsh food and drink producers to showcase their products, inspired by the landscapes, culture and people of Wales.

Event Details

Location: Lamb Street, Spitalfields Market, London, E1 6EA

Dates and Times: Saturday, 2nd March 2024, 10am – 6pm; Sunday, 3rd March 2024, 10am – 4pm

Welsh food and drink companies participating:

Aber Falls Distillery

One of only four distilleries in Wales, Aber Falls Whisky Distillery was the first distillery in north Wales since the early 1900s. With its namesake Aber Falls waterfall a stone’s throw away, whisky is distilled, bottled and matured using specially crafted Welsh ingredients from the surrounding area.

The copper stills are specially designed to produce refined, premium quality 100% Single Malt Welsh Whisky. The distillery also produces other award-winning spirits.

Alfie’s Coffee

Alfie’s Coffee is an award-winning speciality coffee roastery based in Carmarthenshire and is committed to providing coffee of excellence with each roast.

Roasted in small batches by hand, the coffee is produced with maximum freshness. With a short supply chain, the roastery can supply fresh coffee within days.

Carmarthen Deli by Albert Rees

Carmarthen Deli is the home of Carmarthen Ham (PGI), an air-dried cured ham produced in south Wales.

The ham, which was first produced in the 1970s by market butcher Albert Rees, is dependent upon skill and expertise built on traditional Welsh roots, which is why it has been awarded PGI status. Carmarthen Ham is said to be delicate and mellow with salty undertones, with a melt in the mouth quality.

Cawl & Co

Cawl & Co makes cawl, a traditional Welsh broth. The company was founded by a mother and son partnership following their realisation that, despite a soaring demand for it, cawl was absent from supermarket shelves.

Through the founders’ love of the iconic dish, the company brings this culinary tradition to the forefront. Flavours include ‘Lamb of the Land’, ‘Wholesome Ham’ and ‘No Bone Barley’.

Cwmfarm Charcuterie Products

Cwmfarm Charcuterie Products produce award-winning Welsh Salami and other pork products in the little village of Ystradgynlais, south Wales.

The company rears its own pigs which are free-range and kept outdoors, foraging on acorns on the farm’s woodland. The company likes to keep things local, so the laverbread used in the laverbread salami is from Penclawdd. The company also produces snacks such as salami crisps and biltong.

Drop Bear Beer Co.

Launched in June 2019 by young couple Joelle and Sarah, Drop Bear Beer Co. produces award-winning alcohol-free craft beers.

With a mission statement that promises to ‘brew the best 0.5% ABV craft beers and build a better world in which to drink them”, the company brews low calorie, vegan and gluten free real beer. Products include ‘New World Lager’, ‘Yuzu Pale Ale’, ‘Tropical IPA’ and ‘Bonfire Stout’.

Grounds for Good

Founded in 2020 by a retired medic come beauty entrepreneur during lockdown, the company collects coffee grounds from Welsh cafés and transforms them into innovative products.

While the products, which also contain other natural ingredients, are created to benefit our wellbeing, the company operates as a social enterprise and contributes to local communities. Products include quality fertiliser, skincare products, soaps and a premium vodka.

Rachel’s Dairy

Since 1952, Rachel’s family pioneered in organic, using only natural methods on their farm, which became the first organic dairy farm in the UK.

Today, Rachel’s Organic strives to deliver the very best taste experience in yogurts and desserts using local British organic milk. Rachel’s Organic products are available worldwide.

Radnor Preserves

Founded in 2010, Radnor Preserves uses the natural ingredients to produce award-winning preserves.

Locally sourced as far as possible, the ingredients are carefully hand-prepared and cooked in small batches. No artificial preservatives or additives are used, and all products are gluten free and are suitable for vegetarians and vegans.

The Blaenafon Cheddar Co.

Established in December 2006, The Blaenafon Cheddar Co. is an award-winning specialist cheddar cheese company based in the World Heritage site of Blaenafon, south Wales.

While suitable for vegetarians, all cheeses are handmade and are free from artificial preservatives or colourings. The flavoured cheddars are made with local alcohols including Celtic Spirit whisky, Black Mountain Liqueur, Brains SA & Reverend James ale and Taffy Apple cider.

The Rogue Welsh Cake Company

Established in 2020, The Rogue Welsh Cake Company Ltd never compromises on quality and uses the finest ingredients to make its Welsh Cakes.

Based in Newport, south Wales, the Welsh cakes are handmade without using additives or preservatives. Their Welsh cakes contain organic self-raising flour, butter, high quality Belgian chocolate, demerara sugar and free range eggs.

