Flea-ridden kittens abandoned in cardboard box

As animal abandonment continues to rise amid a ‘cat overpopulation crisis’, an appeal for information has been launched after three kittens with fleas were abandoned in a cardboard box.

The three kittens – estimated to be aged around eight weeks old – were found by a member of the public on Thursday 20 June near to the bowling green bus stop in Abergele around 12.30pm in a cardboard box.

The RSPCA Animal Welfare Clinic in Rhyl – which is run by RSPCA Clwyd and Colwyn Branch – gave the kittens an initial veterinary health check and placed them in foster care.

Branch Manager Kieren Barlow said: “These three lovely kittens were checked over and aside from having fleas – they seem fit and well.

“They have now been placed with foster carers, where they will remain until they are ready for rehoming.”

If anyone has any first hand information about this abandonment, please can they contact the RSPCA’s emergency line on 0300 1234 999.

Cost of living crisis

The RSPCA advises that when an animal is in need, the quicker they get help the better. If you find a small pet who has been abandoned, take them directly to a local vet or rescue centre.

These teams can call in the expertise of our teams if there’s evidence that the animal has been neglected or abused. There’s more information on how to safely handle and transport an animal on the RSPCA’s website.

Kieren said the clinic is witnessing the impact of the cost of living crisis on a daily basis.

He said: “Times are certainly tough at the moment and the cost of living is really affecting families who are struggling with their pets and the costs that come with them.”

“But we urge people who are having difficulties caring for their pets to seek help from charities and organisations out there.

“A misunderstanding about the true cost of pet ownership is one of the main reasons why we believe that animals end up being abandoned; so we’d urge people to do their research and to consider rescuing instead of buying.”

As kitten season arrives and to tackle the cat overpopulation crisis, the RSPCA urges cat owners to speak to their vets about neutering as soon as possible and to keep any unneutered cats indoors with plenty to entertain them until they can be spayed.

Sadly, unexpected litters of kittens often end up abandoned or given up and coming into rescue centres. There were more than 7,500 cats reported abandoned across England and Wales last year. The charity has also revealed it received 143,961 reports about cats to its cruelty line since 2021 and half of those were received during kitten season alone.

Alice Potter, cat welfare expert at the RSPCA, said: “Kitten season is typically the time of year when most kittens are born and as a charity we see an influx of cats coming into our care as a result. With the cost of living crisis putting an extra strain on people’s finances we’re concerned that we may see more cats than ever in need of help at a time when our centres are already full-to-bursting.

“We’d urge owners to please neuter your cats from four months old to prevent them from having unexpected and unwanted litters of kittens. We know kittens may look cute but the reality is that they require a lot of care, time, and money, which many people may struggle to provide and sadly means they are often abandoned or given up.”

The RSPCA is providing dedicated cost of living support for worried pet owners, which includes a telephone helpline on 0300 123 0650 and an online hub, which has lots of practical tips and advice, including details of pet food bank schemes.

For more information about the RSPCA Animal Welfare Clinic, please visit their website. RSPCA branches are self-funding and raise money locally to support the animal welfare work they do.

The branch clinic in Rhyl provides affordable veterinary treatment, including neutering and microchipping, to pets whose owners are in receipt of state benefits or have lower annual incomes and covers the whole of North Wales. It also provides life-saving care to a wide range of sick and injured wildlife brought in by our rescuers and members of the public.

The branch is also looking for volunteers to support their work and to help foster the animals that come into their care. If you are interested please pop into the clinic for an application form, email reception@rspca- clwydandcolwyn.org.uk or call 01745 610383.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

