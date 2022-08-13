Flies call time on historic clock

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

Time is standing still for an Anglesey clock after an infestation of flies and the failure of its historic mechanism.

The ornate Haulfre clock tower is part of the Grade II listed Haulfre complex and stables at Llangoed, which was bequeathed to the public.

The clock’s regular chimes were a familiar sound to residents in the area but stopped ringing out some time ago.

According to a council source the clock experienced an infestation of flies some months ago which made winding the mechanism difficult to access.

There have also been problems within the clock’s antique workings which has meant it now needs specialist attention.

A council source said “There is a problem within the mechanism inside the clock itself which will have to repaired. It will probably have to go to a specialist clock repairer, possibly in Manchester.

“It is hoped it will get fixed, and that people will enjoy hearing the chimes again, at some point.

“At the moment, we have been catching up on two years worth of jobs after the pandemic closed the site.”

Bequeathed

The clock tower, over an entrance, is part of the listed stables complex. It is part of a mid-to late 19th century range of buildings which includes stables, tackroom, coachhouse, livestock and pig sties and other outbuildings.

The complex served the as a home to the gentry who lived at the adjacent Haulfre house.

It was originally built for the family of Major Chadwick, a wealthy industrialist from Lancashire.

The clock tower is thought to have been erected as a wedding present for one of the sons of the family.

In the latter part of the C19 and early C20, a large retinue of staff would have been employed at Haulfre, tending the extensive gardens and grounds, caring for the horses and carriages and livestock.

When the last of the Chadwick family died in the 1960s, Haulfre was bequeathed to the Isle of Anglesey County Council with the provision that the house become a home.

Walled garden

In recent years, the home has been run as the Haulfre Home for the Elderly and has been subject to campaigns to keep it open.

The stable complex is currently used as a day centre to help people with learning and disabilities, which has also faced fears over its future.

A wide range of crops and plants are still grown there, including squash, pumpkins, beetroot, soft fruit, and pot and bedding plants in the walled garden.

According to the British Buildings website, the stables are listed for their “interest as an unusually complete and well-detailed group of buildings which exemplify a planned service complex to an estate of the mid-late C19. ”

“The hierarchy of architectural detailing clearly reflects the hierarchy of use within the complex and many original details have been retained, both externally and internally.” It reads.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

