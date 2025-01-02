Flood alerts in place for parts of north Wales

Several flood alerts remain in place this morning after some parts of Wales saw almost a month’s worth of rain fall within 48 hours.

The Met Office issued yellow weather alerts for heavy downpours and wind on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The weather saw a number of train routes disrupted or blocked by flooding and difficult travel conditions.

Seven flood alerts warning that flooding is still possible have been issued by Natural Resources Wales on Thursday (Jan 2) for parts of north Wales.

The areas affected are:

River Dee communities from Llangollen to Trevalyn Meadows

River Dee at Bangor on Dee

Upper Dee catchment

Lower Dee catchment

Glaslyn and Dwyryd Catchment

Vyrnwy catchment

Lower Severn catchment in Powys

Snow

Forecasters say the weather will now shift into a cold snap bringing with it ice and three days of snow warnings for almost all of Wales with about 5cm of snow expected widely.

Schools could potentially be closed and there is a chance of power cuts and road closures as well as delays and cancellations to flights and trains.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: “At the moment we’ve issued a very large snow warning for Saturday until Monday but it doesn’t mean that everywhere within that warningcould see snow, it’s just a heads-up there could be some impacts.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

