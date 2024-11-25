Flood-hit town centre reopens but park to remain closed

Anthony Lewis Local Democracy Reporter

Pontypridd town centre businesses are open and operating but the town’s main park will remain closed for at least two days following the damage caused by Storm Bert.

A major incident was declared in Rhondda Cynon Taf following widespread and major flooding caused by Storm Bert on Saturday, November 23, and Sunday, November 24, and initial suggestions of 300 properties flooded have been revised to potentially 200 impacted.

Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council said local businesses in Pontypridd were open and operating despite recent flooding and that skips had been provided for impacted businesses and cleansing teams had been deployed.

But Ynysangharad War Memorial Park in Pontypridd remains closed for at least Monday, November 25, and Tuesday, November 26, to assess storm damage and carry out clear-up works.

Road closure

The Bwlch Mountain Road closure remains in place in both directions between Nanytmoel and the Bwlch at a location on the Bridgend County borough side of the road.

RCT said Bridgend Council staff were on site clearing the debris but further works would be required to secure the ground above the highways and the embankments will need to be assessed.

It said that Bridgend had indicated that the closure was likely to remain in place until at least Tuesday, November 26.

It said the temporary closure was necessary after heavy rainfall during Storm Bert caused up to 100 tonnes of rock, mud and debris to fall onto the highway, making this section of the route impassable.

Officers are out inspecting highways and infrastructure, with emergency highways works already being undertaken such as on the A4059 in Mountain Ash.

The council said that people, if travelling, should be aware that emergency works might be required at short notice so disruption should be expected.

The pipe feeder footbridge at Abercynon, which was being replaced after damage in Storm Dennis, was washed away by the river surge and the impact of this is currently being assessed.

Lido Ponty has also been damaged and work is underway to clean and repair the facility., while the council confirmed that Treforest Community Recycling Centre would be closed on Monday, September 25, to assess any damage caused by Storm Bert.

RCT confirmed Mountain Ash town centre car park at Henry Street was open and available for use.

Welsh Water also issued a “boil water” notice to all customers in certain parts of the borough.

Flooding

Across RCT, over a month’s worth of rain fell in a very short period.

Throughout Sunday morning, the council’s contact centre took nearly 600 calls from residents reporting issues.

The council has said it is working to confirm properties that have had internal flooding, and has a number of teams on the ground to support residents and recovery actions.

Staff from the community resilience team have been deployed to speak with residents and understand their needs so the council can provide them with the support they require immediately and in the near future.

Further support for residents will be announced very soon, including details of financial support, the council said.

Skips have been deployed to areas which have seen flooding which will allow impacted residents to dispose of damaged items and the council said it would arrange collection of these as and when required.

The flood risk team are also out inspecting areas where flooding has occurred to better understand how different flooding incidents have occurred and why.

RCT Council said it took preparatory steps since last Thursday, ensuring all available resources were available, in anticipation of Storm Bert becoming a major weather event.

This included cleaning and inspecting drains and culverts, ensuring all monitoring equipment was working and responding to reports from residents.

Crews also worked throughout to support residents, with many working double shifts or cancelling leave to help support.

The council said: “Since Storm Dennis, a huge amount of work has been undertaken by the council to improve culverts and drainage systems, and although some of these were overwhelmed, where significant investment has been made we have seen many properties protected or the impact lessened.

“However, river flooding was a significant factor in Storm Bert with river levels in some areas rising higher than in Storm Dennis.”

