Flood risks statement sparks furious row

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

Concerns have been raised that a lack of maintenance of drains and culverts may have made flooding during recent storms worse.

But a statement a lack of maintenance has “exacerbated flood risks” sparked a furious near two hour long row among Monmouthshire councillors.

They had been asked to agree a motion thanking emergency workers, volunteers and everyone else who supported residents when Monmouthshire was hit by hours of heavy rainfall during Storm Bert in November.

‘Mitigate flood events’

The motion, put forward by Conservative councillor Jan Butler, also called for the council to “reassess its processes to mitigate flood events and evaluate the size and funding of the workforce dedicated to drainage maintenance and environmental management.”

But Catrin Maby, the Labour cabinet member responsible, asked the council to amend part of the motion to remove reference to a lack of maintenance of the drainage network and instead recognise the increased frequency of flooding and that “many forms of intervention” are required to address it.

That was opposed by Cllr Butler and her Conservative colleague, Gobion Fawr member Alistair Neill who said it shifted the focus of the motion to climate change rather than actions the council can take.

He said: “It replaces it with passive words that to many residents will just sound like a lot of waffle.”

Cllr Neill suggested the amendment should make reference to drainage and “other methods”.

Ongoing projects

Cllr Maby, who represents Drybridge, had listed a range of ongoing projects, including working with farmers and some supported by the council or other bodies, intended to mitigate the impact of increased rainfall.

Labour’s Rachel Garrick said it was “unfair” to suggest the council was at fault and claimed the original motion risked misleading the public that improving drainage would solve the problem.

The Caldicot member said: “I genuinely wish that was the case it would be very much in our gift to rapidly address.

“Maintenance of drainage isn’t the issue here, it’s unfair to residents to suggest that”.

A number of councillors gave examples of flooding in their areas with several including Usk Conservative Tony Kear and Monmouth Tory members Martin Newall and Jane Lucas citing examples of flooding they said were the result of blocked drains.

Blocked culvert

Louise Brown, Conservative member for Shirenewton, said she had reported a blocked culvert at Mounton Brook on October 17 but it hadn’t been attended to by the end of the month and “as predicted the road had flooded”.

Tory leader Richard John said the Somerset Arms in his Mitchell Troy and Trellech ward has been denied sandbags “because they are a business” which he said is at odds with the council’s flood risk plan, that he also said has been in review for a year.

Independent councillor for Magor West Frances Taylor said improvements had been made, such as to the Mill reen, since flooding in 2020 but she would still vote against the amendment though she agreed with Cllr Maby on the increased risk from climate change.

Independent Simon Howarth said he regretted the loss of area teams who cleared drains and address issues regularly.

Council deputy leader Paul Griffiths said: “Much of the debate wants not to acknowledge the economic history of the last 15 years.”

He said in that time “budgets have been systematically cut by 60 per cent yet we are saying, why can’t we do what did 15 years ago?”

The amended motion that removed criticism of drainage maintenance was passed by the council and Labour members said the original wording still called on it to consider maintenance.

