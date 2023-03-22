Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Flood warning issued for River Leri at Borth

22 Mar 2023 1 minute read
Flood defences are now in operation but could be breached

A flood warning has been issued on Wednesday for River Leri at Borth.

The warning by Natural Resources Wales is based on the tidal forecast.

The high tide is at 08:30am and the tide level is expected to reach 2.94m metres above Ordnance Datum.

Flood defences are now in operation and breaches of these defences may cause flooding.

The high tide could lead to overtopping waves and a risk of flooding at nearby properties near Glanlerry caravan park and the Animalarium.

Anyone concerned about experiencing flooding should call Floodline on 0345 988 1188.

Current flood warnings in force are available at the Natural Resources Wales website where river and sea levels can be checked.

Mab Meirion
Mab Meirion
1 hour ago

Aberdyfi and Abermaw harbour web-cams down, that’s a pity…

max wallis
max wallis
40 minutes ago

Are NRW warnings of tidal flooding any use? They go by predicted tidal height ignoring tidal wind-driven surges. Crying wolf when ignoring the sea wolves.

