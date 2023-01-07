Flood warnings issued across Wales after heavy rain

Some 35 flood warnings have been issued across Wales and England after heavy downpours hit parts of the country.

As a band of rain pushed eastwards across the UK on Saturday morning, there were eight flood warnings in Wales and 27 flood warnings in England while the Scottish Environment Protection Agency issued six flood alerts for around Scotland.

Natural Resources Wales has listed flood warnings on its website for the River Wye at Builth Wells, the River Cothi in low lying areas, the Usk from Brecon to Llangrwne, the Towy between Llandeilo and Abergwili and at Llanwrda and the river Loughor at Ammanford and Llandybie expected to see flooding problems.

There are also additional ‘flood alerts’ concerning South Pembrokeshire and the Western Cleddau, the rivers Tawe and Neath, and the rivers Nant-Y-Fendrod and Nant Bran at Birchgrove.

The rain will clear away to the east this afternoon. Sunny spells following but also heavy showers bringing the risk of hail and thunder, with strong winds too 🌦️ pic.twitter.com/myp083Nggx — Met Office (@metoffice) January 7, 2023

Unsettled

It comes after the Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for rain in Wales and south-west England overnight which forecast that “many” places had been expected to see 20-30 mm of rainfall over six to nine hours, with around 50-60 mm falling over higher ground.

Further “unsettled weather” is set to come this weekend, which could see some heavy cloud and rain replaced by a mixture of sunshine and showers.

The Met Office has also said that “some showers (are) likely to be heavy with hail and a chance of thunder”. It could be windy and turn colder later.

The showers could be “heavy at times” by Saturday night but some clear spells are likely across the east, according to the forecasters.

