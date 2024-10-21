Flood warnings remain as Storm Ashley lashes Wales

Eight flood warnings and 13 flood alerts are in place across Wales on Monday after Storm Ashley made its presence felt.

A yellow weather alert for wind and rain was issued by the Met Office last week as the first named storm of the season blew in from Ireland.

Natural Resources Wales has issued the following flood warnings:

Tidal area at Carmarthen Bay Holiday Park, Kidwelly

Tidal area at Pendine

Tidal area at Dale

Tidal area at Cardigan

Tidal area at Aberaeron

Tidal area at Aberystwyth seafront

Tidal area at Clarach Bay

Borth

Residents are warned that flooding in these areas is expected and immediate action is required.

NRW has also issued the following flood alerts:

Rivers Braint and Rhyd y Valley at Dwyran

North Wales coast

South Pembrokeshire

Swansea Bay and the Gower coast

West Anglesey coastline

Lleyn Peninsula and Cardigan Bay coastline

Carmarthenshire coast

North Gower coast

Ceredigion coast between Clarach and Cardigan

Pembrokeshire coast

Usk Estuary

Wye Estuary in Monmouthshire

Rivers Wye and Monnow in Monmouthshire

Residents are warned that flooding in these areas is possible.

Disruption

The Met Office said winds will ease slightly as Storm Ashley moves north east on Monday, with a mix of scattered showers and sunny spells expected in its wake.

Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: “It will remain very blustery into Monday morning across the northern half of the UK after which time winds will ease off.”

The weather is likely to turn “unsettled” later in the week, bringing possible heavy rain and strong winds once more.

