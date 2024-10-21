Flood warnings remain as Storm Ashley lashes Wales
Eight flood warnings and 13 flood alerts are in place across Wales on Monday after Storm Ashley made its presence felt.
A yellow weather alert for wind and rain was issued by the Met Office last week as the first named storm of the season blew in from Ireland.
Natural Resources Wales has issued the following flood warnings:
- Tidal area at Carmarthen Bay Holiday Park, Kidwelly
- Tidal area at Pendine
- Tidal area at Dale
- Tidal area at Cardigan
- Tidal area at Aberaeron
- Tidal area at Aberystwyth seafront
- Tidal area at Clarach Bay
- Borth
Residents are warned that flooding in these areas is expected and immediate action is required.
NRW has also issued the following flood alerts:
- Rivers Braint and Rhyd y Valley at Dwyran
- North Wales coast
- South Pembrokeshire
- Swansea Bay and the Gower coast
- West Anglesey coastline
- Lleyn Peninsula and Cardigan Bay coastline
- Carmarthenshire coast
- North Gower coast
- Ceredigion coast between Clarach and Cardigan
- Pembrokeshire coast
- Usk Estuary
- Wye Estuary in Monmouthshire
- Rivers Wye and Monnow in Monmouthshire
Residents are warned that flooding in these areas is possible.
Disruption
The Met Office said winds will ease slightly as Storm Ashley moves north east on Monday, with a mix of scattered showers and sunny spells expected in its wake.
Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: “It will remain very blustery into Monday morning across the northern half of the UK after which time winds will ease off.”
The weather is likely to turn “unsettled” later in the week, bringing possible heavy rain and strong winds once more.
