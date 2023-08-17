Fly-tipper fined after repeatedly dumping waste in woodland

A fly-tipper has appeared in court after he repeatedly dumped waste in a wooded area of Port Talbot.

On Monday (August 14), Francisco Covaci, 23, of Beverley Street admitted to three charges of unlawfully depositing controlled waste.

His sentence involved the payment of a fine, prosecution costs, clean-up costs and a victim impact surcharge totalling £1,239.51.

Swansea Magistrates court heard Neath Port Talbot Council Waste Enforcement Officers discovered waste deposited at Broomhill on three separate occasions, once in April and twice in May of 2022.

Their investigation into the fly-tipping incidents led them to Mr Covaci and in an interview with the officers, the defendant was said to have been ‘”very open and honest” in admitting the offences.

Guilty

The Magistrates court reduced Mr Covaci’s fine to £480 after allowing him credit for a guilty plea at the first opportunity.

Cllr Scott Jones, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene, said: “We take fly-tipping extremely seriously as it damages the environment in Neath Port Talbot.

“The sentencing in this case also demonstrates how seriously the courts are taking the issue.

“We will always take action against the illegal dumping of waste to protect our environment and to help improve the

look of our towns, valleys and villages.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

