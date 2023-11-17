Fly-tipping declines in Wales following crackdown

Fly-tipping in Wales has fallen by 4% over the last 12 months following a council crackdown, according to a new report.

Data reveals that Rhondda Cynon Taf, Newport and Cardiff were among the councils achieving the highest number of successful prosecutions in Wales.

Meanwhile, the highest-performing councils for issuing fixed penalty notices to those whose waste was found to be fly-tipped were Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, and Blaenau Gwent.

The 2022-23 report, which analyses fly-tips recorded by councils between 1st April 2022 and 31st March 2023, also revealed that a total of 27,373 waste enforcement actions such as warning letters, fixed penalty notices, formal cautions and prosecutions were actioned in Wales.

There were 59 successful prosecutions in this year’s figures, a reduction on last year’s 91. However, last year’s figure included a number of delayed cases being heard as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Facebook fly-tippers

Although there has been a slight decrease in fly-tipping, Wales continues to see huge numbers of online scammers, often dubbed ‘Facebook fly-tippers’, posing as legitimate waste removers in online communities, taking advantage of unsuspecting householders and illegally dumping their waste.

Fly-tipping clear-ups cost the Welsh taxpayer an estimated £1.83 million between 2022 and 2023 with household waste making up 70% of fly-tips. However, this figure could be dramatically decreased if all householders ensure they hire only registered waste carriers to take their waste away.

Neil Harrison, Team Leader for Fly-tipping Action Wales, said: “Councils across Wales are working tirelessly to crack down on fly-tipping and to deter the criminals who are spoiling our landscape. It is really positive to see their ongoing efforts reflected in the overall decrease in fly-tipping across Wales in this year’s figures.

“The rise of social media has brought with it an increase in illegal fly-tippers, posing as legitimate waste removers in online groups so it is more important than ever that householders are vigilant in following their household waste duty of care when paying someone to remove their waste.”

A serious crime

Householders are warned that fly-tipping is a serious crime that causes considerable damage to the environment, the economy and local communities. Failure to check for a licence could result in a fixed penalty of £300 or a fine of up to £5,000 and a criminal record if taken to a Magistrates Court. Someone found guilty of fly-tipping can receive an unlimited fine and up to five years in prison.

For more information on ways to manage and dispose of your waste safely, legally and responsibly, please visit Fly Tipping Action Wales’ website.

