FOI request reveals staggering breakdown of Crown Estate assets in Wales

Fresh calls have being made for powers over the management of the Crown Estate to be devolved to Wales following the revelation that its asset value amounted to a staggering £853m last year.

The Crown Estate is an independent company which belongs to the monarch for the duration of their reign, though the revenue from its £16bn property portfolio flows directly to the Treasury.

Nation Cymru was able to obtain a copy of a Freedom of Information (FOI) request which revealed a breakdown of the value of the property and asset groups that made up the Crown Estate in Wales for the 2022 – 2023 financial year.

The breakdown for the property group values were as follows:

Offshore Wind and Marine Energy £793,146,428

Coastal £21,208,350

Minerals £21,841,276

Cables and Interconnectors £14,400,000

Rural agriculture and others £2,434,400

The group values amounted to a combined worth of £853,030,454.

In addition, the FOI response also provided a full 50 page list of all the assets broken down by location as well as property group.

The Crown Estate owns the UK seabed out to 12 nautical miles and calls have been made previously by the Plaid Cymru Westminster Leader, Liz Saville Roberts to form an arrangement similar to Scotland which would give Wales a direct say in how the profits from new floating wind farms planned off the Welsh coast would be spent.

The estate’s Scottish assets were devolved to Scotland in 2016, and its revenue now goes to the Scottish Government.

The Sovereign Grant, which is taken from public spending to cover the expenses of the royal household, is determined as a proportion of Crown Estate profits.

In July this year, following record breaking profits raked in by offshore leasing of wind farms it was announced by the Treasury that The Sovereign Grant will now be set at 12% of the Crown Estate’s net profits next year, down from 25% on previous years.

Profits

Arfon Jones from Cymru Republic, who initiated the FOI also requested the details of Crown Estate profits specifically for assets / property in Wales but this information was not provided.

The FOI response from the Crown Estate stated: “We run a single set of accounts at an enterprise level and expenditure is incurred for the benefit of the whole portfolio and cannot be attributed to individual assets.

“It is therefore not possible to calculate the value of net revenue profit generated from The Crown Estate’s assets in Wales, and we do not hold this information.”

Arfon Jones said: “We were prompted to make this Freedom of Information request when we heard that the system for allocating the profits from the Crown Estate to the Monarchy had changed.

“We were surprised by the extent of the Crown Estates in Wales, which could be put to better use by alleviating child poverty, improving the wellbeing of the people of Wales, as well as shaping and expanding our renewable future in consultation with the people of our nation.

“A share of £853 million could make a massive difference to Wales, and like Scotland, it should be devolved now.

“We have sent the information to Liz Saville Roberts MP as she has been raising the issue of the Crown Estate at Parliament, but should anyone else wish to raise awareness of this issue, or support us in campaigning, please get in touch.”

Campaign Co-ordinator for Climate Cymru, Bethan Sayed, said: “We can see from this that tidal energy is the big player for the Crown Estate, and with aims to reach Net Zero by 2035 in Wales – an ambitious plan indeed- can you imagine what we could do if we had the power over our own natural resource here in Wales, as opposed to it being in the hands of the Crown Estate?

“I also note that the Crown Estate has seen fit to appoint a Wales Director in August last year. This must show that they are thinking of the potential in Wales.

“If so, let us have a discussion with them and tell them – devolve the Crown Estate to Wales, transfer the powers from the Royal Family to the Welsh people once and for all.”

Benefit

Speaking before a debate in the Senedd in July, Delyth Jewell MS, Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson on energy and the environment said: “Wales’ natural resources should be controlled by Wales for the benefit of the communities of Wales, not Westminster.

“This is no more true than with the Crown Estate – a company which holds assets in Wales, valued at more than £600m in 2021, and yet the profits of which go straight to the UK Treasury.

“Profits made from Wales’ natural resources should be kept in Wales to boost our economy, not that of the UK Treasury. It should be as simple as that.

“It’s the case in Scotland, where those powers have been transferred and the revenue from Scottish assets now go straight to the Scottish Government.

“That’s why we’re calling for those powers to be devolved to Wales. With that money, thousands of well-paid green jobs could be created, research into solutions to tackle the climate crisis could be furthered, and opportunities to reap benefits from our own natural resources could be maximised.

“Ultimately, it’s the people of Wales who should be able to direct how best to benefit from that economic opportunity – not Westminster, and this starts with the Senedd voting for Plaid Cymru’s motion to demand power over the Crown Estate.”

