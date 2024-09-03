Food festival celebrates a decade of food, fun, music and more this month

A much-anticipated Food Festival returns for its 10th annual celebration this weekend – promising an unforgettable weekend of culinary delights, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities.

Newtown Food Festival will take place on September 7 and 8 2024 in the iconic Newtown Town Hall Grounds, offering a vibrant showcase of food, drink, and culture.

For the first time, the Newtown Food Festival will offer free parking at Back Lane Car Park for both Saturday and Sunday, making it easier for visitors to enjoy our amazing offering.

This year’s festival features an array of exhibitors offering a tantalizing selection of food to go, beverages, handmade produce, artisan bread, sauces, and more.

Alongside these vendors, a variety of local charities and community groups will also be present.

Diverse offering

Attendees can look forward to a series of live demonstrations from professional chefs and local food enthusiasts.

Highlights include a special appearance by Andrew Birch, Head Chef at Checkers, who will share his culinary expertise.

Other demos will include sessions by Newtown Community Cafe and presentations on foods that boost brain performance.

The festival’s entertainment lineup is as diverse as its culinary offerings, with performances continuing until midnight on Saturday.

Enjoy youth music, male voice choirs, and solo artists like Tommy Mills, alongside lively ska performances by BC All Ska.

This year’s Children’s Village is brimming with activities designed to engage and entertain. The Mad Hatters Tea Party promises colour & fun, while bushcraft activities and circus skills workshops will captivate young minds.

Additional activities include vegetable printing and family craft workshops by Textile Junkies, as well as Messy Play from the Newtown Integrated Family Centre.

The festival trail competition is back, bigger and better than ever.

In partnership with the Newtown Town Partnership, the trail now extends into the town centre, inviting local businesses to join the festivities. Participants who unlock all trail points using our festival app will have the chance to win fantastic prizes.

The Newtown Food Festival is organised by Newtown Food Festival Community Interest Company in collaboration with Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Town Council.

For a full schedule of events and more information, visit https://www.newtownfoodfestival.org.uk or download their mobile app, which is available on iOS and Android.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

