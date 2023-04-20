Football Banning Order for man who threw flare onto pitch at Wrexham game

A 24-year-old man has been issued with a three-year Football Banning Order following an incident at a recent Wrexham AFC fixture.

Jake Dyer of Mersey Bank Road, Glossop was issued with the ban at Wrexham Magistrates Court on Tuesday April 18..

During Wrexham’s National League home game against Oldham Athletic on Saturday, 1 April, Mr Dyer was seen throwing a flare onto the pitch from the away section of the ground.

The incident was captured on the club’s CCTV system and he was subsequently arrested by officers and charged.

Conditions set out by the FBO mean that Mr Dyer will now be prohibited from attending any football matches in the UK for the duration of the order.

Failure to comply with the order could result in a fine or a six-month prison sentence.

Dedicated Football Officer, Dave Evans said: “Incidents of this nature should serve as a reminder that North Wales Police takes a zero-tolerance tolerance approach to matchday disorder.

“The use of flares and other pyrotechnics at football stadia is strictly prohibited. Those who use these devices are endangering themselves and others. Anyone found to be using them at matches will be dealt with in the strictest terms.

“The length of this ban reflects the severe consequences that will come from causing disruption at games and should act as a deterrent to anyone intent on matchday disorder.”

