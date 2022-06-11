Football fans complain of serious overcrowding on trains from north Wales

Wales football fans travelling from north Wales for today’s Nations League match against Belgium have complained of overcrowding on trains heading to Cardiff.

Fans have hit out at Transport for Wales for providing only two carriages for services on a day they would know to be busy.

One Wales fan travelling to the game, Wayne Jones, posted a picture of the train at Bangor where it was already standing room only.

In another tweet, Mr Jones added that his children were now too scared to travel on the trains.

He posted: “I went last week for the Ukraine game. Kids scared it was that busy. Will not use again until it’s finally corrected to a standard a paying customer deserves. My seat last week was £113 and I stood up penned in all the way. Disgrace of a service.”

Other fans complained of similar issues, while Welsh government minister Lesley Griffiths said the situation was “unacceptable” when she was copied into a tweet about the overcrowding on the service.

Other fans hit out at Transport for Wales and lampooned the overcrowding on the trains.

In response, a spokesperson for Transport for Wales said: “There are lots of rail passengers travelling on the Wales and Borders network today, with numerous big events taking place, including the Wales v Belgium football match in Cardiff, Chester Races and the Ed Sheeran and Alicia Keys concerts in Manchester. So we know that some of our services have been very busy, particularly in the north where there are lots of people travelling to the different events and making their way to the game in Cardiff.

“We currently have all our available trains and carriages out on the network and have arranged additional rail replacement bus and coach services to supplement the trains, where needed. We always advise passengers to check before they travel and allow extra time for their journeys on busy event days, but we appreciate that some passengers have found the services very busy, and we apologise for any crowded conditions.

“Our teams are working hard to keep the network moving and look after all our customers during this busy time, and we’d like to thank our passengers for their patience and co-operation while we do our very best to get everyone to their chosen destination safely so that they can enjoy the events taking place.”

The transport company added that new trains and an increased number of carriages are soon to be put in service.

“New trains for our mainline routes are coming on stream this year, with testing and driver and conductor training underway, and with deployment starting on our routes in the north of the network. There will be 180 new carriages, enabling us to increase capacity on these routes significantly.”

