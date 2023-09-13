Footbridge causing ‘traffic chaos’ finally due for completion

Anthony Lewis – Local Democracy Reporter

A railway footbridge replacement scheme that residents have previously said has caused “traffic chaos” for around two years is finally due to be completed in November.

Rhondda Cynon Taf Council has recently given an update on progress with the Llanharan Railway Footbridge replacement scheme.

The council said piling work is now completed on the southern embankment and a successful pile test was carried out on Friday, September 8.

The council added that work is now continuing to progress ahead of the new bridge structure being lifted in during mid-late October.

Finishing works will then be carried out ahead of the overall completion of the scheme during the first week of November.

Previously, the Local Democracy Reporting Service spoke to business owners in Llanharan who expressed their frustration at temporary traffic lights causing traffic to back up down the A473 entering the village and also up Hillside Avenue during peak times and that they were initially told it would take months but the works have lasted around two years.

Closure

In preparation for the bridge lift, a temporary traffic order for a road closure of Bridgend Road is set to be issued, the council said.

The council said that the Temporary Road Closure (TRO) will cover dates between September 30 and December 18, 2023 but added that the road closure will only be required for a single Saturday evening whilst the bridge structure is lifted into place and details and times for the closure will be confirmed closer to the date for the bridge lift.

The council thanked residents for their continued patience and cooperation with this scheme.

In August, the council gave an update on the scheme saying that the footbridge scheme has been challenging and more recently work undertaken by the contractor was defective with a re-design needed for piles on the south support to the bridge and a solution was needed that was agreed by all parties.

The council stressed at the time that the continuing delays were “unacceptable” and the council apologised for the ongoing inconvenience the scheme is causing to residents.

