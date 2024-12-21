Footpath changes clear the way for housing and farm land

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

A series of footpath diversions have been approved following a meeting held by the local authority.

The decision to green-light two public footpath diversion orders in Neath Port Talbot came in December, 2024, for walking paths in the community of Cwmavon and another in the town of Port Talbot.

Obstructions

The first will see an 85 metre section of footpath in Cwmavon located between Heol-Jiwbili and Heol Crwys diverted due to issues with it being obstructed by a new housing development.

As a result the new path will now join on to an already used “de-facto route” with officers noting that no negative comments had been recieved on the plans from members of the public during consultation.

The report read: “The proposed diverted route is already the de-facto route for pedestrian access between Heol-Jiwbili and Heol Crwys, it is not considered that the public’s interests are adversely affected by the proposal.”

Elsewhere in Port Talbot a second diversion was approved for a section of path near Broomhill, to divert a current footpath which runs directly through a local farmyard, where “farming machinery is in constant operation and regular movement of livestock.”

The plans will now take part of the local footpath away from the working farm, using a series of connecting steps that were installed by the council years ago. The report added that representations from the Ramblers Association agreed that this was in the interests of the public.

In both cases the proposed diversion orders were approved unanimously by members in attendance with the alterations now able to come in to place

