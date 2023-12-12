Council set to establish a cultural trust to lead Wrexham’s City of Culture bid

Emily Ash, local democracy reporter

The development of a ‘charitable company’ to support Wrexham’s 2029 City of Culture bid is being considered by councillors.

Wrexham narrowly missed out on the 2025 bid earlier this year, with the award instead going to Bradford.

Councillors will meet for a meeting of the Executive Board tomorrow (Tuesday, December 12) where they are recommended to support the establishment of a charitable company limited by guarantee using a foundation model, for the 2029 bid.

They are also recommended to support it being named “Wrexham Community and Culture Trust/Ymddiriedolaeth Cymunedol a Diwylliannol Wrecsam” with the plan to develop a public-facing name in the early part of next year.

Structure

According to a report into the bid, this is so that the council “will have in place a robust governance structure for an independent City of Culture delivery organisation which will also allow that organisation to continue to support the cultural and creative potential of the people of Wrexham after 2029.”

This is following feedback from the 2025 bid, which was centred around play. The idea is for the bid to be independent of the local authority, through the charitable company, but that the local authority supports the bid and sets out a “close working relationship” with the organisation.

Feedback

The report said: “The judging panel were quite clear in their feedback that they expected a cultural trust to be formed to deliver UK City of Culture. Bradford the winners of the 2025 title had an established Trust which led the bid process throughout. The feedback was very positive.”

It further said: “Once the Charitable Trust is established and becomes a legal entity, a public engagement exercise will be undertaken via the establishment of a Community Engagement Committee, which will be led by the Trust, subject to member approval.

“All sub-committees will ensure liaison with Town and Community Councils. This engagement exercise will be informative and will update members of the public, community and businesses on the progression of the Trust and the bid for City of Culture 2029.”

