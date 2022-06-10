For Wales, see England – or so say Netflix

Wales is in England, according to the streaming service Netflix.

The summary page for the film Pride, which is set in a small mining village named Onllwyn in Wales, describes the country as being in England.

“During the 1984 Welsh mineworkers strike in England, gay and lesbian activists forge an unlikely alliance with the striking miners’ families,” it says.

Based on a true story, the film depicts a group of lesbian and gay activists who raised money to help families affected by the strike.

But Netflix’s mistake did not impress some viewers.

“Sorry Netflix, the Welsh miners’ strike WHERE?!” Katherine Moore asked.

“If they don’t know now, they’ll certainly be made aware in November,” said Dafydd Timothy, referring to the Wales game against England in the World Cup, where they share a group with the USA.

It was pointed out by another that Netflix made the same mistake when they first streamed the film in 2018.

Hey @NetflixUK since when has Wales been part of England? Terrible synopsis. 😠 pic.twitter.com/UjiymWqLS7 — Jessica Jenkins (@missjessjenkins) June 3, 2018

