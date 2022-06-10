For Wales, see England – or so say Netflix
Wales is in England, according to the streaming service Netflix.
The summary page for the film Pride, which is set in a small mining village named Onllwyn in Wales, describes the country as being in England.
“During the 1984 Welsh mineworkers strike in England, gay and lesbian activists forge an unlikely alliance with the striking miners’ families,” it says.
Based on a true story, the film depicts a group of lesbian and gay activists who raised money to help families affected by the strike.
But Netflix’s mistake did not impress some viewers.
“Sorry Netflix, the Welsh miners’ strike WHERE?!” Katherine Moore asked.
“If they don’t know now, they’ll certainly be made aware in November,” said Dafydd Timothy, referring to the Wales game against England in the World Cup, where they share a group with the USA.
It was pointed out by another that Netflix made the same mistake when they first streamed the film in 2018.
Hey @NetflixUK since when has Wales been part of England? Terrible synopsis. 😠 pic.twitter.com/UjiymWqLS7
— Jessica Jenkins (@missjessjenkins) June 3, 2018
They should remove the ‘Br*tish’ genre from netflix. Promoting propaganda and poison.
That’ll be the film Pride in which a supposedly local Welsh character launches into the final rousing song in highly ornamented, wholly and distinctively Irish traditional style and everyone joins in.
(the performer is a very distinguished and accomplished Irish folk musician. Presumably Wales has no singers. “What do you mean there’s different sorts of Celtic?”. Ruined the film at the last gasp for me.)
OMG will they ever learn?