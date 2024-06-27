Force refers itself to watchdog over murder inquiry

Staffordshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct after launching a murder inquiry following the discovery of two bodies at a house – with one victim believed to be a young woman from Bridgend.

The force said it had made the referral to the watchdog due to “recent police contact” in relation to the deaths at a property in Alpine Drive, Hednesford, Cannock.

Police have yet to formally identify those who died but believe them to be 22-year-old Lauren Evans, from Bridgend, and 24-year-old Daniel Duffield, from Cannock.

Ambulance service staff found the bodies at about 12.30pm on Tuesday.

“Distressing time”

Detective Superintendent Nicki Addison, of Staffordshire’s Major Investigations Department, said: “My thoughts are very much with the families at this time.

“I know this news has understandably shaken the local community. I’d like to reassure everyone that we’ve got a specialist team of officers working extensive hours to fully investigate what happened and support the families of those affected.

“We completely understand that lots of people want to know more about what happened, but we’d like to reiterate that speculation isn’t helpful to families at this distressing time.

“I would like to thank everyone who has already come forward with information and ask that people continue to get in touch if they’ve got any information that can help us.”

