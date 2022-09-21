Former Anglesey Aluminium site acquisition by Stena Line welcomed

News of Stena Line’s acquisition of the former Anglesey Aluminium smelter site, on the outskirts of Holyhead, has been welcomed.

Anglesey Council Deputy Leader and Economic Development portfolio holder Councillor Carwyn Jones said the port and ferry operator’s purchase of the 213-acre site has the potential to provide a “significant boost” for Holyhead, Anglesey and wider Welsh economy.

The site is adjacent to the A55 in Holyhead and includes 3km of railway track that is connected to the North Wales Main Line. The land is currently allocated for industrial uses and lies within the local Enterprise Zone.

Cllr Jones said: “Stena Line is already an important and long-term employer locally. It has also proved a credible and key partner, working with the County Council, on a number of key economic projects over many years.

“This purchase represents a major investment for Stena Line and also includes the large jetty within Holyhead Port which will now again be marketed as a deep-water berth for cruise ships.”

He added: “We enjoy a good working relationship with Stena Line and I look forward to hearing more about the plans they have for the site moving forward.

“The purchase of this strategic employment site certainly provides fresh hope of further economic prosperity for Holyhead, Anglesey and wider region.”

Ian Hampton, Executive Director, Stena Line UK Ltd, said: “This purchase is a significant investment for us and forms an important part of our long-term strategy for the future of Holyhead Port.

“Our plans for the site have the potential to be a significant boost for the regional economy and local jobs. Holyhead is the largest port we own and remains the second busiest RoRo port in the UK, as well as the main route to Ireland.

“This deal has the potential make it even bigger and ensure it plays an even more important role in bringing further investment and jobs to Holyhead. It is a sign of our commitment to the local region, the Welsh economy as whole, and more importantly our many colleagues whom we employ there.”

‘Important partner’

Rhun ap Iorwerth, Member of the Senedd for Ynys Môn welcomed the announcement: “We almost lost the site, and as it is of such strategic importance site – in terms of economic development and job creation on Anglesey, it was key that its owner was someone who could work with the Welsh Government, the local Council and others to try to maximise its potential.

“There is great potential to develop Holyhead port, especially in the renewable energy sector, and Stena is clearly an important partner in that, so this announcement today can help tie ambitions together as we look to make the most of this site for the future.”

